Since 2018, rising San Fransico recording artist Rachel Moto has been steadily building an undeniable fanbase with her radio-friendly bilingual pop and dance-infused sound. Now, under the tutelage of multi-platinum producer Kenny “K-Lou” Franklin and K-Lou Records, she looks to take her talents to the mainstream landscape with the release of the must-see visual for the debut single, intriguingly titled “WTF.” Stream it here.

Directed by Andy Noble Cinema, in the visual Moto stars in a trippy trip into a world of her own creation filled with motorcycle antics, workout infomercials, cannonballs, toadstools and so much more. The visual represents Moto’s unique creativity and influence to her fans that it’s okay to just be themselves, regardless how wild and crazy it may come off to others. She explains:

“‘WTF’ pretty much explains it all, it’s about crazy young love and tryna find happiness in the midst of greedy people “it’s been a long road, it’s been a ride but you like me sitting In the passenger side, give you the eyes. it’s about someone accepting you just how you are.”

“WTF” follows 2020’s “Way U Are (Tu Forma De Ser),” 2019’s “Cookies” and 2018’s “Forever (Siempre).” 2021 looks to be a breakout year for the new star with the release of her biggest single yet and preparation for an anticipated full-length debut project, currently in the works. No official release date, meanwhile, “WTF” continues to grow in popularity. Today’s release is the perfect origin point for any newfound fan gear to add some new Bay Area music to their daily playlist(s).

Take a look at Rachel Moto’s new video, “WTF,” below.