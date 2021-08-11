In 2020, he caught our attention with over 400k monthly listeners and buzzing singles “Clean,” “Fair” and “Pull Up.” Now, the award-winning recording artist Derek Minor brings the campaign down the home stretch with the release of the anticipated EP, titled I’m Lovely. Only including “Pull Up,” the five-song project introduces Minor to the mainstream landscape before he ascends to superstardom.

Enlisted Greg and Thicc James for creativity. Based on the project title, newly discovered fans expect a dark, moody, self-loathing collection; however, throughout the collective shows a multi-talented superstar with depth and huge versatility. And with “Pull Up,” the project includes breakout songs “Money On The Phone” and “Run A Check.” However, the project is a carefree, confident, and feel-good impression debut. On the making of the project, Minor explains:

“I ain’t really worried about nothing. Everything’s good, I’m lovely,” say’s Minor when asked about the theme of the 5-track collection of records.

It’s the perfect jump-on point for any newfound fan to discover what all the fuss is about with Minor and his already huge streaming following. I’m Lovely prepares for a promised full-length effort, which is scheduled to arrive in early 20222. For the up-to-minute information on everything Derek Minor, follow the accomplished recording artist on social media.

Stream the new EP by Derek Minor below.