Johnny Quest The Rebel returns with a new video “Neva Fold” and a full EP project entitled Money Dreams. The EP has five total tracks with the standout ones being “Neva Fold” and “Addicted 2 Money.” DJ Booth recently featured Johnny’s new single on their list for “Top Lo-Fi Songs This Week. The BVTMan produced the song, “Neva Fold” which features a collaboration with Ruff Dyamonds and the video was shot by Arod2Up.

https://audiomack.com/jquesttherebel/album/moneydreams?key=private

Johnny Quest the Rebel is a Trenton native but is a recent Los Angeles, CA transplant. Signed to New Renaissance Records, his music is thought-provoking, creative, and gives the essence of authentic hip-hop. His previous releases have been seen on AllHipHop, Thisis50 and more. He’s opened for Mic Fontaine, Metro Boomin, and Curren$y.