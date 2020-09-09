Late in 2019, Stranger Things‘ Joe Keery wanted to expand his musical horizons and quietly unveiled his solo project, Djo, with the full-length psych odyssey, Twenty Twenty.

Today, Keery returned under the name of Djo with a new single, “Keep Your Head Up.” The single features the spaced out psych rock influences that Keery has employed in most of his musical endeavors, while also mixing in elements of funk reminiscent of Prince and George Clinton. Later today, Joe Keery will join The Flaming Lips’ Wayne Coyne in conversation with The Talkhouse. Tune in here at 3 PM PT / 6 PM ET. Additionally, Djo (both Keery and co-producer and co-writer Adam Thein) will participate in a Reddit AMAon r/indieheads tomorrow at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET. More info can be found here.

Listen to the new song below.

Major touring and festival dates were plotted for Djo throughout 2020, but with the global pandemic putting plans on hold, Keery returned to the studio to make something new. “Keep Your Head Up” is the first of much more new music to come.