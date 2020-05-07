TV Coma is a milennial rock band that hails from St. Albans, Hertfordshire, U.K. The band is currently signed to Wiretap Records and has previously been featured on Spotify’s “Hot New Bands” playlist, The Alternative, BBC Introducing, and more.

TV Coma is a band that blends a handful of musical genres that they enjoy, crafting music that they love and having no regrets. Constantly bouncing between metal and alternative-rock hooks, TV Coma invite you into heir lost and confused minds, trapped between hope and the hopelessness of adulthood.

The band is as anthemic as they are dramatic, providing commentary on their experiences in a distressed modern society. Substream is thrilled to be teaming up with TV Coma to exclusively debut the brand new music video for their fastest song written, “Boomerang.”

“‘Boomerang’ is about the cycle of trying to move out of your parents house but not being able to afford to live and ending up back where you started, like a boomerang. The song is influenced by Dead Kennedys, Suicidal Tendencies and the Beastie Boys,” TV Coma tells Substream. “The intense video was filmed around London where a frantic man-chicken was high-fiving the general public, chain-smoking and pecking bollards.”