Ariel View share new song, “Fake Friends”

Ariel View, a band from Southern California dove into their punk and surf-rock influence for their latest single “Fake Friends.” This bittersweet lofi-indie track about heartbreak is surrounded by melodic, gauzy guitar tones with bouncy beats and airy harmonies.

“Fake Friends is a special song to us because it helped us get through a lot of tough times,” says the band. “It helps us remember that whoever has wronged us in the past doesn’t determine our happiness. And the most important person in your life is yourself! Loving yourself is first before anyone else. If you can’t love yourself then how can you love someone else?”

Ariel View is Harmonie Martinez (vocals/lead guitar), Heaven Martinez (vocals/bass), Miranda Viramontes (rhythm guitar), and Nadine Parra (drums).