Sydney-based post-hardcore group Isotopes have today returned with their resounding new single ‘Die Alone’ – produced by Stevie Knight (Stand Atlantic, Yours Truly, Between You and Me), and mixed by James Paul Wisner (Paramore, Underoath).

“’Die Alone is about the constant state of wandering into the deepest and darkest parts of your mind,” says Miller, vocals. “For myself personally through a never-ending fear of self-doubt due to past events that has left me questioning if I’ll forever be alone in this.”

Opening with atmospheric keys, ‘Die Alone’ launches into action with frantically syncopated drums and soaring distorted guitars, before making way for the enunciated vocals of frontman Justin Miller. Provocative lyrics intertwine with airtight instrumentation as the song’s emphatic chorus is accentuated with angst and grit. Dynamics rise and fell before a commanding breakdown initiates a thunderous finale.

The music video was directed and edited by Colin Jeffs(Yours Truly, To Octavia, Diamond Construct). Shot in Sydney’s Props Photo Studios, the clip features all band members performing the track while quick cut shots give the audience glimpses of frightening and stressful circumstances, accentuating the themes conveyed in the dark lyrical content. Featuring an extensive use of imagery and symbolism, the video proficiently expresses the long-lasting effects of fear.

“The storyline is based around each member falling into their fears, coming head-to-head with their fear,” continues Miller. “I fall victim to a past fear of drug addiction and suicidal tendencies; Josh falls victim to feeling trapped and unable to move; Hamish fears being alone; Bradley falls victim to his fear of drowning; and Ange falls into a fear of losing time. While all the narrative takes place, the performance section shows the band in a drained and almost lifeless perspective as if they are all worn down from battling their fears.”

