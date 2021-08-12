Casper, Wyoming’s post-emo rock group getbent. will be releasing their latest video and single “S//R” officially on August 13th. Today, the band has generously allowed Substream to give its readers early access!!

The band formed back in 2017 and now consists of David Johnson (vocals), Brennan Sykes (guitar), Chris Henderson (guitar), Kegan Wass (drums), and Justice Greer (bass). getbent. independently released their debut EP. ‘Hang In There, Friend’ back in 2019 which can heard here via Spotify.

“The message within S//R is the constant battle of no longer being heard by the other due to your own mistakes. One’s own actions cause the consequences of one’s fate and the realization of the destruction of that relationship due to your mistake’s is the message behind S//R. The title ‘S//R’ means nothing, which represents what is felt after the constant and repetitive destruction of said toxic relationship. The meaning behind the video is the changing of emotions and feeling’s felt through a toxic relationship, represented by the changing of room scenes. As well as the conclusion and/or ending/liberation of the same relationship being represented by the live-action performance of the band” explains vocalist and founding member David Johnson.

Director Calvin Martinez (Saturn Cinema) says of the video, “A cinematically, meaningful, anthem that calls for the next stage of getbent.’s evolution within their musical career.”

