Corey Taylor shares “Black Eyes Blue” music video

By
Logan White
-
Corey Taylor
Photo credit: Ashley Osborn

Last month, Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter/actor/author Corey Taylor announced his highly anticipated debut solo album, CMFT, which will be released on October 2nd via Roadrunner Records.

The announcement came with the release of two singles: “CMFT Must Be Stopped” and “Black Eyes Blue.” While the former got a music video at the time, Taylor has now revealed an accompanying music video for “Black Eyes Blue.”

Pre-orders for CMFT can be found here, and the music video for “Black Eyes Blue” can be found below.

Artwork:

Corey Taylor

Track-listing:

  1. HWY 666
  2. Black Eyes Blue
  3. Samantha’s Gone
  4. Meine Lux
  5. Halfway Down
  6. Silverfish
  7. Kansas
  8. Culture Head
  9. Everybody Dies On My Birthday
  10. The Maria Fire
  11. Home
  12. CMFT Must Be Stopped [Feat. Tech N9ne & Kid Bookie]
  13. European Tour Bus Bathroom Song

