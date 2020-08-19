Corey Taylor shares “Black Eyes Blue” music video

Last month, Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter/actor/author Corey Taylor announced his highly anticipated debut solo album, CMFT, which will be released on October 2nd via Roadrunner Records.
The announcement came with the release of two singles: “CMFT Must Be Stopped” and “Black Eyes Blue.” While the former got a music video at the time, Taylor has now revealed an accompanying music video for “Black Eyes Blue.”
Pre-orders for CMFT can be found here, and the music video for “Black Eyes Blue” can be found below.
Artwork:
Track-listing:
- HWY 666
- Black Eyes Blue
- Samantha’s Gone
- Meine Lux
- Halfway Down
- Silverfish
- Kansas
- Culture Head
- Everybody Dies On My Birthday
- The Maria Fire
- Home
- CMFT Must Be Stopped [Feat. Tech N9ne & Kid Bookie]
- European Tour Bus Bathroom Song