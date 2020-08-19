Corey Taylor shares “Black Eyes Blue” music video

Last month, Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter/actor/author Corey Taylor announced his highly anticipated debut solo album, CMFT, which will be released on October 2nd via Roadrunner Records.

The announcement came with the release of two singles: “CMFT Must Be Stopped” and “Black Eyes Blue.” While the former got a music video at the time, Taylor has now revealed an accompanying music video for “Black Eyes Blue.”

Pre-orders for CMFT can be found here, and the music video for “Black Eyes Blue” can be found below.

Artwork:

Track-listing: