Lights expanded on the single, “‘In My Head’ in a few words is about tuning out the chaos and the thousand voices telling us how to feel and act and look, and just doing things your way. The “In My Head” video is visually and conceptually the culmination of the previous three songs that I released leading up. The color scheme of PƎP is primary, so the first PƎP video (‘ Prodigal Daughter ’) was thematically red, ‘ Real Thing (featuring Elohim) ’ was blue, and ‘ Salt and Vinegar ’ was yellow. ‘In My Head’ was always meant to be all three, and it sums up the series conceptually as well.”

In celebration of the record, Lights’ “Baby I’m Back” North American headline tour will kick off April 3 in Portland, OR, making stops at The Fonda in Los Angeles and New York City’s Irving Plaza before wrapping up in Toronto, Ontario on May 7 (see attached tour itinerary). Tickets for all dates are available now. For more information, please visit www.iamlights.com

Last month, the artist shared the hypnotic “ Salt and Vinegar ,” which EDM.com praised for “bringing [Lights’] artistic vision full circle.” In December, Lights shared the new track and video “ Real Thing feat. Elohim .” The track followed her acclaimed fall single “ Prodigal Daughter ,” with Consequence attesting, “‘Prodigal Daughter’ is a driving, infectious pop cut that shows off Lights’ enigmatic and soulful voice… she’s never sounded so uninhibited.” Rock Sound celebrated the “vibrantly joyous” track and attested, “it’s Lights at her most dominant, confident and unstoppable.”

Lights also shared “The Clinic,” a new side story based off Lights’ Skin&Earth comic series. Written and illustrated exclusively by Lights herself, the entire story is available to read now at www.visittheclinic.com

Tracklisting: APRIL 1st release 1. Beside Myself 2. In My Head (ft. Josh Dun) 3. Prodigal Daughter 4. Salt and Vinegar 5. Money in the Bag (ft. Kiesza) 6. Jaws 7. Rent 8. Sparky 9. Real Thing (feat. Elohim) 10. Easy Money 11. Okay Okay 12. Voices Carry 13. Grip