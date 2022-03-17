Alt-pop icon Lights has shared new single and video “In My Head (ft. Josh Dun).” The track, featuring drummer Josh Dun of Twenty One Pilots, premiered this morning via Consequence, who raved about the “anthemic” new song and celebrated the accompanying video which takes “…the unusual and avant garde to a new level.” The official video is streaming now on Lights’ official YouTube channel. Lights’ highly-anticipated new album PƎP arrives April 1st via Fueled By Ramen and is available for pre-order now. (photo by Kelli Anne Lane)
Lights expanded on the single, “‘In My Head’ in a few words is about tuning out the chaos and the thousand voices telling us how to feel and act and look, and just doing things your way. The “In My Head” video is visually and conceptually the culmination of the previous three songs that I released leading up. The color scheme of PƎP is primary, so the first PƎP video (‘Prodigal Daughter’) was thematically red, ‘Real Thing (featuring Elohim)’ was blue, and ‘Salt and Vinegar’ was yellow. ‘In My Head’ was always meant to be all three, and it sums up the series conceptually as well.”
In celebration of the record, Lights’ “Baby I’m Back” North American headline tour will kick off April 3 in Portland, OR, making stops at The Fonda in Los Angeles and New York City’s Irving Plaza before wrapping up in Toronto, Ontario on May 7 (see attached tour itinerary). Tickets for all dates are available now. For more information, please visit www.iamlights.com.
Last month, the artist shared the hypnotic “Salt and Vinegar,” which EDM.com praised for “bringing [Lights’] artistic vision full circle.” In December, Lights shared the new track and video “Real Thing feat. Elohim.” The track followed her acclaimed fall single “Prodigal Daughter,” with Consequence attesting, “‘Prodigal Daughter’ is a driving, infectious pop cut that shows off Lights’ enigmatic and soulful voice… she’s never sounded so uninhibited.” Rock Sound celebrated the “vibrantly joyous” track and attested, “it’s Lights at her most dominant, confident and unstoppable.”
Lights also shared “The Clinic,” a new side story based off Lights’ Skin&Earth comic series. Written and illustrated exclusively by Lights herself, the entire story is available to read now at www.visittheclinic.com.
Tracklisting: APRIL 1st release
1. Beside Myself
2. In My Head (ft. Josh Dun)
3. Prodigal Daughter
4. Salt and Vinegar
5. Money in the Bag (ft. Kiesza)
6. Jaws
7. Rent
8. Sparky
9. Real Thing (feat. Elohim)
10. Easy Money
11. Okay Okay
12. Voices Carry
13. Grip
TOUR DATES
APRIL
3 Portland, OR Roseland Theater
4 Seattle, WA The Showbox
6 San Francisco, CA The Regency Ballroom
7 Los Angeles, CA The Fonda Theatre
8 Pomona, CA The Glass House
9 Phoenix, AZ Crescent Ballroom
11 Dallas, TX Granada Theater
12 Austin, TX Mohawk
13 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall
15 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade
16 Nashville, TN The Basement East
17 Carrboro, NC Cat’s Cradle
19 New York, NY Irving Plaza
20 Philadelphia, PA Theatre of Living Arts
22 Washington, DC 9:30 Club
23 Boston, MA Big Night Live
24 Pittsburgh, PA Mr. Smalls Theatre
25 Columbus, OH Newport Music Hall
26 St. Louis, MO Delmar Hall
28 Kansas City, MO Madrid Theatre
29 Denver, CO Summit
30 Salt Lake City, UT Soundwell
MAY
3 Minneapolis, MN Varsity Theater
4 Chicago, IL House of Blues Chicago
6 Detroit, MI Majestic Theatre
7 Toronto, ON History