Elaborating on the new track, Tones And I explained, “‘Eyes Don’t Lie’ is written about a large loss of someone / something. Resenting the person / feeling you get and realizing it was a toxic person / feeling all along. Someone taking advantage of you and you taking advantage of yourself. Feeling better off and putting that last bit of bitterness behind you.” Commenting on the song’s companion visual she added, “The music video reflects being alone, but not lonely. Escaping something that hurt and happy to be wherever else, even though it’s over. I am still reflecting and telling my story one last time, before I move on.”

This summer, Tones And I will embark on a slate of global performances including a run of international festival dates which will include appearances at Mexico's Tecate Emblema Festival, The Netherlands' Pinkpop Festival, Spain's Mad Cool Festival and more. Tones And I will also make a handful of headline European appearances in Belgium, France, Austria, and the United Kingdom before heading across the Atlantic for the North American leg of her headline tour which will get underway July 23rd in Philadelphia, PA [full tour itinerary below]. For more information on Tones And I's tour dates and tickets to upcoming shows, visit www.tonesandi.com