The Pink Spiders have officially announced their signing to the eclectic indie label, Pure Noise Records. It’s sure to be the next step in an already chaotic and wild ride of a career for the band, one that promises to keep trucking along.

“We feel like we found the perfect label for the new record with Pure Noise as they’re the home to so many bands that we’re listening to now, as well as over the years. It’s a really great fit.” says The Pink Spiders lead singer Matt Friction.

To go along with the news of their signing to Pure Noise, the band have released a brand new single, “Gold Confetti” — inspired by the early morning aftermath of a New Years party.

“Although the streamers hanging for that night’s party had partially fallen from the ceiling and the helium had mostly escaped the balloons, still, the band played on. Looking down at the golden confetti on the floor that was no longer shiny or reflective, it seemed like the perfect metaphor for the bittersweetness of the passing of another year, and the promise of the one to come,” Friction says.

At this time it’s unclear when additional new music will come, but it’s a safe bet that due to their signing you won’t have to wait long. In the meantime, listen to the latest single from The Pink Spiders below.