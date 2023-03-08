Born in Elizabeth Park Projects Akron, Ohio, former football prospect-turned-emerging recording artist LDG has elevated from underground obscurity to superior lyricist over the last few years with a bright future ahead of him. While rising, LDG excites both old and new fans alike with the release of his latest collection, intriguingly titled Riddle Me This. A follow-up to his previously released project, Small City Struggle, LDG continues to build anticipation for his next up arrival at the top of mainstream hip hop with more crafty lyrics and unique production.

Available now on Won Love Records LLC, the five-song project further explores his explosive, futuristic, but somehow still retro style. The project’s breakout cuts include “Smart,” “You So,” and “Rich.” Riddle Me This is the perfect origin point for newfound fans of the rising star.

He is best known for his collaborations with notable recording artists Mickey Factz, Maino, Shoddy Boi, and Flames Ohgod. LDG is best known for the breakout song, “How Much A Hater Cost,” which was featured on World Star Hip-Hip, accumulating over 500 thousand views to date.

LDG’s latest release is the second of a trilogy, which will conclude on March 23 with his new project, currently untitled, set for release. Prepare for the third installment with Riddle Me This and get familiar with LDG today on social media.

Listen to Riddle Me This below.