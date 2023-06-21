Long-running 90’s alternative-rockers Everclear have just revealed all of the details for their upcoming live album, Live at The Whisky A Go Go. The album will be released on Friday, September 8th via Sunset Blvd Records.

Live at The Whisky a Go Go was recorded and filmed in late 2022 during Everclear’s 30th Anniversary Tour back in vocalist/leader Art Alexakis’ hometown of Los Angeles and marked the first time the acclaimed band performed at the legendary venue. The 17-track collection features all the hits and hidden treasures from throughout Everclear’sextraordinary catalog as well as two bonus studio tracks, last year’s single “Year Of The Tiger” and new single “Sing Away.”

The first release from the forthcoming live album is Everclear’s 1995 hit “Heroin Girl,” off of the band’s platinum selling album, Sparkle and Fade. Pre-orders for Live at The Whisky a Go Go can be found here.

“’Live at The Whisky a Go Go’ is raw, loose, noisy, and kind of ragged around the edges…just like rock & roll is supposed to be,” shares Alexakis. “Having grown up in Santa Monica in the late 1970s, performing at The Whisky was always a dream, and that dream finally came true last December. Everclear has always been one of those bands that are way louder and rowdier live than we are on record, so this album is a gift of love to the thousands of fans who have come to our shows over the last 30 years.”

Find the full album track-listing and artwork below, as well as all of Everclear’s upcoming announced tour dates

Artwork:

Track-listing:

Introduction (by Matt Pinfield) So Much For The Afterglow Everything To Everyone Heroin Girl Heartspark Dollarsign Father Of Mine Nervous and Weird Fire Maple Song Wonderful Strawberry AM Radio Local God I Will Buy You A New Life Santa Monica Molly’s Lips Year Of The Tiger (Bonus Studio Track) Sing Away (Bonus Studio Track)

Tour dates:

Friday, June 30 Decatur, IL @ Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater

Saturday, July 1 Attica, IN @ Badlands Off Road Park

Sunday, July 2 Westchester, OH @ Voices of America Museum

Monday, July 3 Dixon, IL @ Dixon Petunia Festival

Saturday, July 8 Woodhaven, MI @ Uncle Sam Jam – Woodhaven

Friday, July 14 Lake Charles, LA @ Golden Nugget Casino

Saturday, July 15 Cadott, WI @ Rock Fest 2023

Friday, July 21 Detroit Lakes, MN @ Northwest Water Carnival Bash On the Beach

Thursday, July 27 Jordan, NY @ Kegs Canalside

Friday, July 28 Whitehouse Station, NJ @ New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning

Saturday, July 29 La Porte, IN @ LakeFest

Sunday, July 30 St. Louis, MO @ Pig and Whiskey Street Fest

Saturday, August 5 Butte, MT @ Brawls and Kickstart Days

Thursday, August 17 Lynchburg, VA @ Academy Center of the Arts

Friday, August 18 Bristol, TN @ Paramount Bristol

Saturday, August 19 Fayetteville, GA @ Southern Ground Amphitheater

Saturday, August 26 Wittenberg, WI @ Ho-Chunk Gaming Wittenburg

Saturday, September 2 Albany, OR @ Albany Downtown Block Party

Fall Headlining Tour w/ The Ataris and The Pink Spiders supporting:

Wednesday, September 6 Lexington, KY @ Manchester Music Hall

Thursday, September 7 Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center

Friday, September 8 Lemont, IL @ The Forge Lemont Quarries

Saturday, September 9 Fort Wayne, IN @ Piere’s

Monday, September 11 Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues ^

Tuesday, September 12 Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

Wednesday, September 13 Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

Friday, September 15 Philadelphia, PA @ Rivers Casino ^

Saturday, September 16 Westbury, NY @ The Space at Westbury

Sunday, September 17 Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

Monday, September 18 New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre

Wednesday, September 20 Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

Thursday, September 21 Nashville, TN @ The Sky Deck at Assembly Food Hall

Friday, September 22 Mt. Vernon, IL @ The Granada Theatre

Saturday, September 23 Waterloo, IA @ National Cattle Congress

Wednesday, September 27 Omaha, NE @ Barnato

Thursday, September 28 Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

Friday, September 29 Kamas, UT @ DeJoria Center Arena

Saturday, September 30 Cheyenne, WY @ The Lincoln

Sunday, October 1 Great Falls, MT @ The Newberry

Wednesday, October 4 Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

Friday, October 6 Umatilla, OR @ Rock The Locks +

Saturday, October 7 Elko, NV @ Maverick Hotel and Casino by Red Lion Hotels +

Monday, October 9 Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

Tuesday, October 10 San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

Thursday, October 12 Temecula, CA @ South Coast Winery Resort & Spa #

Friday, October 13 Rocklin, CA @ Quarry Park Amphitheater

Sunday, October 15 Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy + Harriet’s

Friday, October 27 North Augusta, SC @ Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee +

+ indicates Everclear only

^ indicates Everclear and The Ataris only

# indicates tickets on sale 6/23 at 10am local time