Long-running 90’s alternative-rockers Everclear have just revealed all of the details for their upcoming live album, Live at The Whisky A Go Go. The album will be released on Friday, September 8th via Sunset Blvd Records.

Live at The Whisky a Go Go was recorded and filmed in late 2022 during Everclear’s 30th Anniversary Tour back in vocalist/leader Art Alexakis’ hometown of Los Angeles and marked the first time the acclaimed band performed at the legendary venue. The 17-track collection features all the hits and hidden treasures from throughout Everclear’sextraordinary catalog as well as two bonus studio tracks, last year’s single “Year Of The Tiger” and new single “Sing Away.”

The first offering from the forthcoming album is the 1995 hit “Heroin Girl,” off the band’s platinum-selling album Sparkle and Fade. PRESS HERE to watch the live video for “Heroin Girl” and PRESS HERE to listen on DSPs and to pre-order Live at The Whisky a Go Go. Full album track listing below.

“’Live at The Whisky a Go Go’ is raw, loose, noisy, and kind of ragged around the edges…just like rock & roll is supposed to be,” shares Alexakis. “Having grown up in Santa Monica in the late 1970s, performing at The Whisky was always a dream, and that dream finally came true last December. Everclear has always been one of those bands that are way louder and rowdier live than we are on record, so this album is a gift of love to the thousands of fans who have come to our shows over the last 30 years.”

Find the full album track-listing and artwork below, as well as all of Everclear’s upcoming announced tour dates

Artwork:

Everclear live album 2023

Track-listing:

  1.  Introduction (by Matt Pinfield)
  2. So Much For The Afterglow
  3. Everything To Everyone
  4. Heroin Girl
  5. Heartspark Dollarsign
  6. Father Of Mine
  7. Nervous and Weird
  8. Fire Maple Song
  9. Wonderful
  10. Strawberry
  11. AM Radio
  12. Local God
  13. I Will Buy You A New Life
  14. Santa Monica
  15. Molly’s Lips
  16. Year Of The Tiger (Bonus Studio Track)
  17. Sing Away (Bonus Studio Track)

Tour dates:

Friday, June 30                      Decatur, IL @ Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
Saturday, July 1                      Attica, IN @ Badlands Off Road Park
Sunday, July 2                        Westchester, OH @ Voices of America Museum
Monday, July 3                       Dixon, IL @ Dixon Petunia Festival
Saturday, July 8                     Woodhaven, MI @ Uncle Sam Jam – Woodhaven
Friday, July 14                        Lake Charles, LA @ Golden Nugget Casino
Saturday, July 15                   Cadott, WI @ Rock Fest 2023
Friday, July 21                       Detroit Lakes, MN @ Northwest Water Carnival Bash On the Beach
Thursday, July 27                   Jordan, NY @ Kegs Canalside
Friday, July 28                        Whitehouse Station, NJ @ New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning
Saturday, July 29                     La Porte, IN @ LakeFest
Sunday, July 30                        St. Louis, MO @ Pig and Whiskey Street Fest
Saturday, August 5                   Butte, MT @ Brawls and Kickstart Days
Thursday, August 17                Lynchburg, VA @ Academy Center of the Arts
Friday, August 18                     Bristol, TN @ Paramount Bristol
Saturday, August 19                   Fayetteville, GA @ Southern Ground Amphitheater
Saturday, August 26                   Wittenberg, WI @ Ho-Chunk Gaming Wittenburg
Saturday, September 2              Albany, OR @ Albany Downtown Block Party
Fall Headlining Tour w/ The Ataris and The Pink Spiders supporting:
Wednesday, September 6         Lexington, KY @ Manchester Music Hall
Thursday, September 7               Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center
Friday, September 8                     Lemont, IL @ The Forge Lemont Quarries
Saturday, September 9                Fort Wayne, IN @ Piere’s
Monday, September 11               Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues ^
Tuesday, September 12              Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
Wednesday, September 13       Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
Friday, September 15                  Philadelphia, PA @ Rivers Casino ^
Saturday, September 16             Westbury, NY @ The Space at Westbury
Sunday, September 17                Boston, MA @ Big Night Live
Monday, September 18               New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre
Wednesday, September 20       Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
Thursday, September 21           Nashville, TN @ The Sky Deck at Assembly Food Hall
Friday, September 22                  Mt. Vernon, IL @ The Granada Theatre
Saturday, September 23             Waterloo, IA @ National Cattle Congress
Wednesday, September 27       Omaha, NE @ Barnato
Thursday, September 28           Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre
Friday, September 29                  Kamas, UT @ DeJoria Center Arena
Saturday, September 30             Cheyenne, WY @ The Lincoln
Sunday, October 1                         Great Falls, MT @ The Newberry
Wednesday, October 4                Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
Friday, October 6                           Umatilla, OR @ Rock The Locks +
Saturday, October 7                      Elko, NV @ Maverick Hotel and Casino by Red Lion Hotels +
Monday, October 9                        Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
Tuesday, October 10                    San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
Thursday, October 12                  Temecula, CA @ South Coast Winery Resort & Spa #
Friday, October 13                        Rocklin, CA @ Quarry Park Amphitheater
Sunday, October 15                      Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy + Harriet’s
Friday, October 27                        North Augusta, SC @ Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee +
+ indicates Everclear only
^ indicates Everclear and The Ataris only
# indicates tickets on sale 6/23 at 10am local time