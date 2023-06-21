Long-running 90’s alternative-rockers Everclear have just revealed all of the details for their upcoming live album, Live at The Whisky A Go Go. The album will be released on Friday, September 8th via Sunset Blvd Records.
Live at The Whisky a Go Go was recorded and filmed in late 2022 during Everclear’s 30th Anniversary Tour back in vocalist/leader Art Alexakis’ hometown of Los Angeles and marked the first time the acclaimed band performed at the legendary venue. The 17-track collection features all the hits and hidden treasures from throughout Everclear’sextraordinary catalog as well as two bonus studio tracks, last year’s single “Year Of The Tiger” and new single “Sing Away.”
The first release from the forthcoming live album is Everclear’s 1995 hit “Heroin Girl,” off of the band’s platinum selling album, Sparkle and Fade. Pre-orders for Live at The Whisky a Go Go can be found here.
“’Live at The Whisky a Go Go’ is raw, loose, noisy, and kind of ragged around the edges…just like rock & roll is supposed to be,” shares Alexakis. “Having grown up in Santa Monica in the late 1970s, performing at The Whisky was always a dream, and that dream finally came true last December. Everclear has always been one of those bands that are way louder and rowdier live than we are on record, so this album is a gift of love to the thousands of fans who have come to our shows over the last 30 years.”
Find the full album track-listing and artwork below, as well as all of Everclear’s upcoming announced tour dates
Artwork:
Track-listing:
Introduction (by Matt Pinfield)
So Much For The Afterglow
Everything To Everyone
Heroin Girl
Heartspark Dollarsign
Father Of Mine
Nervous and Weird
Fire Maple Song
Wonderful
Strawberry
AM Radio
Local God
I Will Buy You A New Life
Santa Monica
Molly’s Lips
Year Of The Tiger (Bonus Studio Track)
Sing Away (Bonus Studio Track)
Tour dates:
Friday, June 30 Decatur, IL @ Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
Saturday, July 1 Attica, IN @ Badlands Off Road Park
Sunday, July 2 Westchester, OH @ Voices of America Museum
Monday, July 3 Dixon, IL @ Dixon Petunia Festival
Saturday, July 8 Woodhaven, MI @ Uncle Sam Jam – Woodhaven
Friday, July 14 Lake Charles, LA @ Golden Nugget Casino
Saturday, July 15 Cadott, WI @ Rock Fest 2023
Friday, July 21 Detroit Lakes, MN @ Northwest Water Carnival Bash On the Beach
Thursday, July 27 Jordan, NY @ Kegs Canalside
Friday, July 28 Whitehouse Station, NJ @ New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning
Saturday, July 29 La Porte, IN @ LakeFest
Sunday, July 30 St. Louis, MO @ Pig and Whiskey Street Fest
Saturday, August 5 Butte, MT @ Brawls and Kickstart Days
Thursday, August 17 Lynchburg, VA @ Academy Center of the Arts
Friday, August 18 Bristol, TN @ Paramount Bristol
Saturday, August 19 Fayetteville, GA @ Southern Ground Amphitheater
Saturday, August 26 Wittenberg, WI @ Ho-Chunk Gaming Wittenburg
Saturday, September 2 Albany, OR @ Albany Downtown Block Party
Fall Headlining Tour w/ The Ataris and The Pink Spiders supporting:
Wednesday, September 6 Lexington, KY @ Manchester Music Hall
Thursday, September 7 Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center
Friday, September 8 Lemont, IL @ The Forge Lemont Quarries
Saturday, September 9 Fort Wayne, IN @ Piere’s
Monday, September 11 Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues ^
Tuesday, September 12 Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
Wednesday, September 13 Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
Friday, September 15 Philadelphia, PA @ Rivers Casino ^
Saturday, September 16 Westbury, NY @ The Space at Westbury
Sunday, September 17 Boston, MA @ Big Night Live
Monday, September 18 New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre
Wednesday, September 20 Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
Thursday, September 21 Nashville, TN @ The Sky Deck at Assembly Food Hall
Friday, September 22 Mt. Vernon, IL @ The Granada Theatre
Saturday, September 23 Waterloo, IA @ National Cattle Congress
Wednesday, September 27 Omaha, NE @ Barnato
Thursday, September 28 Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre
Friday, September 29 Kamas, UT @ DeJoria Center Arena
Saturday, September 30 Cheyenne, WY @ The Lincoln
Sunday, October 1 Great Falls, MT @ The Newberry
Wednesday, October 4 Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
Friday, October 6 Umatilla, OR @ Rock The Locks +
Saturday, October 7 Elko, NV @ Maverick Hotel and Casino by Red Lion Hotels +
Monday, October 9 Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
Tuesday, October 10 San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
Thursday, October 12 Temecula, CA @ South Coast Winery Resort & Spa #
Friday, October 13 Rocklin, CA @ Quarry Park Amphitheater
Sunday, October 15 Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy + Harriet’s
Friday, October 27 North Augusta, SC @ Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee +
+ indicates Everclear only
^ indicates Everclear and The Ataris only
# indicates tickets on sale 6/23 at 10am local time