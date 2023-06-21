Ahead of this Friday’s highly-anticipated release of her debut album, Feed the Beast, Grammy Award-winning pop sensation Kim Petras has announced her world tour in support of the album.

The 34-date, Live Nation-produced tour kicks off in North America on September 27th in Austin, Texas and will see Petras bring her larger-than-life live show to major cities coast to coast, including Miami, Boston, Brooklyn, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Nashville, Houston and San Diego.

Petras will then embark on a UK/European run of shows beginning February 13th in Birmingham, UK which will bring her to cities overseas including Manchester, London, Brussels, Paris, Cologne, Amsterdam and Milan.

Watch her announcement video below.

Various pre-sales will be available (including a Kim Artist Pre-sale on Thursday, June 22nd) throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning Monday, June 26 at 10am local time. The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include Meet & Greet and photo op with Kim, early entry into the venue, and limited-edition merchandise items.

Tour dates:

2023

Sep 27 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater

Sep 30 – Miami, FL – FPL Solar Amphitheater

Oct 1 – Orlando, FL – Addition Financial Arena

Oct 4 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Oct 7 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Oct 9 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Mirage

Oct 12 – Washington, D.C. – The Anthem

Oct 13 – Philadelphia, PA – The Mann Center

Oct 16 – Toronto, ON – Coca-Cola Coliseum

Oct 18 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Oct 19 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

Oct 23 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

Oct 26 – Vancouver, BC – PNE Forum

Oct 27 – Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Oct 29 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Nov 1 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater

Nov 8 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

Nov 11 – Nashville, TN – Municipal Auditorium

Nov 13 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

Nov 14 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

Nov 21 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Nov 22 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

2024

Feb 13 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy Birmingham

Feb 15 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy Glasgow

Feb 16 – Manchester, UK – O2 Victoria Warehouse

Feb 19 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo

Feb 24 – Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique

Feb 25 – Paris, France – L’Olympia

Feb 27 – Cologne, Germany – Palladium

Feb 28 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live

Mar 1 – Berlin, Germany – Columbiahalle

Mar 2 – Warsaw, Poland – EXPO XXI

Mar 4 – Munich, Germany – Zenith

Mar 5 – Milan, Italy – Fabrique