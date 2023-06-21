Ahead of this Friday’s highly-anticipated release of her debut album, Feed the Beast, Grammy Award-winning pop sensation Kim Petras has announced her world tour in support of the album.
The 34-date, Live Nation-produced tour kicks off in North America on September 27th in Austin, Texas and will see Petras bring her larger-than-life live show to major cities coast to coast, including Miami, Boston, Brooklyn, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Nashville, Houston and San Diego.
Petras will then embark on a UK/European run of shows beginning February 13th in Birmingham, UK which will bring her to cities overseas including Manchester, London, Brussels, Paris, Cologne, Amsterdam and Milan.
Watch her announcement video below.
Various pre-sales will be available (including a Kim Artist Pre-sale on Thursday, June 22nd) throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning Monday, June 26 at 10am local time. The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include Meet & Greet and photo op with Kim, early entry into the venue, and limited-edition merchandise items.
Tour dates:
2023
Sep 27 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater
Sep 30 – Miami, FL – FPL Solar Amphitheater
Oct 1 – Orlando, FL – Addition Financial Arena
Oct 4 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
Oct 7 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Oct 9 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Mirage
Oct 12 – Washington, D.C. – The Anthem
Oct 13 – Philadelphia, PA – The Mann Center
Oct 16 – Toronto, ON – Coca-Cola Coliseum
Oct 18 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Oct 19 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory
Oct 23 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater
Oct 26 – Vancouver, BC – PNE Forum
Oct 27 – Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Oct 29 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Nov 1 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater
Nov 8 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
Nov 11 – Nashville, TN – Municipal Auditorium
Nov 13 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom
Nov 14 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
Nov 21 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
Nov 22 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre