Joining forces with Netherlands platinum producer Woodpecker, most known for his instrumentation on Mooski’s Billboard chart-topping hit “Track Star,” VA native Why Not Duce delivers “Im Up Text.”

Serving as his debut single of 2023, the Heir Wave Music Group signee gives fans his sonic interpretation of what goes down after one receives a lustful late night message.

Why Not Duce is a 26-year-old performer hailing from the small Virginia town of Waverly. The substantial buzz the burgining entertainer generated locally caught the ear of Grammy-nominated recording artist Pusha T, who soon after signed him to his Heir Wave Music Group imprint.

Press play on “Im Up Text” below on your DSP of choice via HWMG/Sparta Distribution.