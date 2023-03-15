Janae Music is an emerging triple-threat recording artist with a lot of passion, ambition, and potential in every word that comes out of her mouth and into the music that fans have been addicted to since her arrival in 2018. After sparking mainstream attention with her ferocious single “Watch Out” featuring DJ Schemes, she displays her versatility and gives fans a preview of what they can expect from her buzzing sound in the release of her new EP, 4For4.

“4FOR4 was a chance for me to show my versatility and offer each listener a vibe that they’ll connect to,” says Janae Music.

A four-pack of new music that includes standout cuts “Ca$h App” and “Lick Back,” the project allows fans to enjoy the diverse sound and identify their favorite version of the D.C. native. “I fluctuated in different emotions creating this project,” she says. “I went from feeling sexy to emotional to selfish to angry. It’s really just a combination or different versions of myself. Women can be so many things and 4FOR4 is just an ode to the many different sides of women.”

Janae Music made her debut in 2018 with the breakout single “Used To Love You.” She followed up the popularity with her debut EP, 11/24, which include buzzworthy singles “Ride For You” and “All Me” featuring Starrz. And with “Watch Out,” Janae’s signature rhymes and appeal hook made her an artist to watch.

Following 4 For 4, Janae Music promises more new music on the way while she prepares the long-awaited debut album — currently in development. Janae’s new EP is available now on her own imprint. After the stream, continue to follow Janae on social media for daily updates and so much more.