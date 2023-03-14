Today, multi-platinum rockers Avenged Sevenfold have returned with their brand new single, “Nobody” — their first new music since 2016. The single is the first taste of what’s to come from the band’s upcoming new album, Life Is But A Dream…, which will be released on June 2nd via Warner Records. Pre-orders for the album can be found here.

“Nobody” is in some ways a classic 6-minute Avenged Sevenfold single, delivering listeners plenty of tension, groove, and dynamics amongst it’s twisting and turning ride that leans into the discomfort of letting go. “Nobody” is joined by a Chris Hopewell-directed music video,

The wonderfully crafted stop-motion music video unfolds like a short film and is a masterful journey that explores the dichotomy between life and death, love and war, and follows the main character through an existential crisis.

Watch the video for “Nobody” below.

Life Is But a Dream… was written and recorded over the span of four years and inspired by the writing and philosophy of Albert Camus. Accordingly, the lyrics are rooted in existentialism and absurdism. Avenged Sevenfold have partnered with Berify to include an NFC tag with bonus content on all CDs, Vinyl, cassettes and official merchandise sold on A7XWorld.com. Additionally the cover art and packaging are by renowned artist Wes Lang.