After earning syncs with CW’s ‘All American,’ OverTime Elite, the NFL and ESPN, Hampton Roads Hip-Hop artist Who? recruits Chaz French for his latest release “Da Memo.”

The result of the 757 to DC collaboration is a bone chilling, word-bending, roller coaster record that will have barbershops debating who had the better verse for years to come. The super animated bars are accompanied by co-production from 808Jezus; which spotlight infectious horn melody’s with hard-hitting drums and bass lines.

In a statement to the press, the De Loners. Music founder reveals:

“I was stuck in a time capsule for almost the whole year of 2022 and really studied what made those old Big Pun, Nas and Jay Z records so infectious. Steve Stoute had pointed out in an interview that he did with Rap Radar, that back then, in the early 2000’s and late 90’s, rappers were still not taking any bars off, even in the commercial records. It made me rethink my approach.

So for months I would cycle through older beats and just rapped without a filter. Eventually I came to this verse and sat down with 808Jezus to create a beat that would match the lyrics’ energy. Around that same time, Chaz French had came to a session we booked and I played him the beat, and he went into instant rap mode, and this is the outcome.”

Watch the Fargo-directed clip for “Da Memo” and stream the song’s official audio on your DSP of choice via United Masters.