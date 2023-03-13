Determined to solidify himself as an undeniable figure in the DMV rap scene, B-Jay Banks connects with German producer Rackz The Wave for “Banks Flow.”

The slightly up-beat record with hard-hitting 808’s and a majestic flute leading the melody, coupled by the Washington D.C. native’s uniquely raspy vocals follows up 2022’s Everybody Can’t Go as well as solo standouts “Pounds” featuring Dell Fargo and “Political.”

Wordsmith and father, B-Jay Banks was raised in the Uptown area of North West DC. Humble yet driven, he credits 90’s Hip-Hop and Go-Go as his main influences. He began writing poetry as a child and recorded his first song at just 14 years of age with help from Black Face Entertainment, a local promotions company. Fast forward, his record “Let You Down” became popular on early 2000’s social media platform Myspace and even earned him some attention with regional radio station WPGC.

As his buzz grew so did the rooms he played; boasting a resume that includes live performances at Howard Theatre, Decades, and Songbyrd as well as nationally recognized stages like ATX music & film festival SXSW.

Take a listen to “Banks Flow” after the jump via Banknote Enterprises / DistroKid and expect consistent releases from B-Jay all 2023.