Kevin Patrick Sullivan, the highly prolific Los Angeles based songwriter perhaps better known as Field Medic, has announced that he will be releasing his new album, light is gone 2, on September 1st via Run for Cover Records. It comes less than a year after he released his 2022 album, Grow Your Hair Long If You’re Wanting to See Something That You Can Change. Pre-orders for light is gone 2 can be found here.

In comparison to his music released thus far, Field Medic took a sonic shift on light is gone 2, and essentially deconstructs everything we know about Field Medic so far in order to start a new and exciting chapter. The new album elects to dive headfirst into the electronic elements that he has only lightly dabble in on past releases.

Recorded on his own computer at home and then mixed by Chris Walla (Death Cab for Cutie, Tegan and Sara, The Decemberists), light is gone 2′s nine songs blend synths, 808s, and autotune with the diary-like songwriting that Field Medic is known for, uncovering a new corner of Sullivan’s unbridled creativity.

Today, he has also released the album’s lead single, “everything’s been going so well,” which can be heard below. The single is led by a chopped up guitar progression and ultimately unfolds into Field Medic’s raw take on a widescreen pop ballad.

light is gone 2 is something of a spiritual sequel to Field Medic‘s debut album, light is gone. The album’s more digitally-focused creation process was invigorating for Sullivan, harkening back to his early days of finding his footing with an inspiring new recording method. “I’ve always loved Trap music and New Wave music,” he explains. “I used to try and incorporate those with keyboards and beats back in my lofi days, but now I feel like I’ve finally figured those elements out.”

Artwork:

Track-listing:

they all seem so happy TSION you deserve attention everything’s been going so well without you i’d have nothing (& i might even be dead) the look on her face like a reoccurring dream mass market paperback iwantthis2last! empty arms

Tour dates:

9/12 – San Francisco, CA at The Independent *

9/15 – Vancouver, BC at Fox Cabaret *

9/17 – Seattle, WA at Neumos *

9/18 – Portland, OR at Aladdin Theater *

9/21 – Denver, CO at Marquis Theater *

9/23 – St. Paul, MN at Amsterdam Bar & Grill *

9/24 – Madison, WI at High Noon Saloon *

9/25 – Chicago, IL at Lincoln Hall *

9/27 – Hamtramck, MI at The Sanctuary *

9/28 – Lakewood, OH at Mahall’s *

9/29 – Pittsburgh, PA at Bottlerocket *

9/30 – Philadelphia, PA at First Unitarian Church *

10/2 – New York, NY at Bowery Ballroom *

10/3 – Cambridge, MA at The Sinclair *

10/5 – Washington, DC at The Atlantis *

10/6 – Durham, NC at Motorco Music Hall *

10/7 – Atlanta, GA at The Masquerade *

10/9 – Austin, TX at Parish *

10/10 – Fort Worth, TX at Tulips *

10/12 – Phoenix, AZ at Rebel Lounge

10/13 – San Diego, CA at Quartyard

10/19 – Los Angeles, CA at Teragram Ballroom *

w/ Olivia Barton