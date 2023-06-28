Determined to make 2023 his best year yet, Virginia wordsmith turned entrepreneur Prince Marley connects with Boosie Badazz for “Started From The Bottom.” Co-produced by Laphelle and mixed by Nick Jacobs, the latest release from the burgeoning Hip-Hop act details his ongoing journey to greatness.

In an exclusive press statement to Medium Creative Agency, Prince Marley explains how the record came was crafted: “I was in the studio and it kinda just came to me. I wanted to create something original, that didn’t sound like everything else. Coming from the gutter and trying to make a way for my family is a narrative anybody from any hood can relate to.”

Born in Brooklyn and raised in VA, Prince Marley started rapping as a way to paint pictures of his real-life experiences without a traditional canvas. His networking skills and admirable ambition lead to a fruitful collaboration titled “Step Ya Game Up,” with LOX frontman Jadakiss, housed on his Don Cannon-hosted mixtape ‘My Overnight Idea.’ After a short setback due to incarceration, Marley came home and hit the ground running. His first order of business was starting a record label in the city of Roanoke to help other artists while fueling his career. In 2019, he released his ‘No Love Lost’ project featuring the standout track “Occupation” which currently has over 150K+ views on YouTube.

Stream “Started From The Bottom” on your DSP of choice after the jump via Rock Solid Entertainment and purchase a digital download of the single.