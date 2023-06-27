Just under two weeks ago, Grammy Award-winning Olivia Rodrigo announced that she will be releasing her new single, “Vampire,” on June 30th. Today, the larger than life pop superstar has provided some more context to “Vampire.”

Her new album, GUTS, will be released on September 8th via Geffen Records. Rodrigo recorded the album with producer Daniel Nigro, who also worked with her on her 4x-platinum, chart-topping 2021 album SOUR. Fans can pre-order GUTS here, including options for CD, cassette, vinyl, and limited edition box set exclusively via her online store. For the vinyl options, it will be offered in four D2C exclusive colors: red, white, blue, and purple.

“For me, this album is about growing pains and trying to figure out who I am at this point in my life,” says Olivia Rodrigo. “I feel like I grew 10 years between the ages of 18 and 20 — it was such an intense period of awkwardness and change. I think that’s all just a natural part of growth, and hopefully the album reflects that.”

On “vampire,” the album’s first single, Rodrigo’s increased maturity and bold confidence are apparent. Set for release this Friday, June 30th, “vampire” is available for pre-save/pre-order here. Fans can pre-order the special limited edition physical versions of “vampire,” which also include Rodrigo’s first demo of the single, exclusive to the CD and 7” vinyl.

SOUR was a mightily impressive debut for Rodrigo, which included her breakthrough single “drivers license,” which was released on January of 2021 and debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song has gone on to be certified 5x-platinum in the U.S. and was followed by other massive singles such as the 3x-platinum “deja vu” and 4x-platinum “good 4 u” giving way to SOUR, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 as well, gong on to become the longest-running debut album in the chart’s top 10 of the 21st century, and the first to spend an entire year in the upper echelon.

Additionally, Rodrigo received seven Grammy-Award nominations — including nods in each of the big four categories — and Tok home the awards for Best New Artist, Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance at the 64th Grammy Awards. By focusing on intimate storytelling, crafting iconic choruses, and effortlessly building a passionate fandom, Rodrigo has ascended to the very pinnacle of pop. Her music has become an integral part of this era’s soundtrack.

With “vampire” and GUTS, she is poised to begin an exciting new chapter.