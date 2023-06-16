Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum recording artist Olivia Rodrigo has recently announced that she will finally be releasing a new single, “Vampire,” on June 30th via Geffen Records. It will be the first taste of new music from Rodrigo since 2021’s breakthrough album, SOUR.

For “Vampire,” the 2o-year old singer/songwriter wrote the song alongside producer Daniel Nigro, who also worked with Rodrigo on SOUR. The song itself is the sound of an artist who is firmly in control, imbued with a sense of maturity and self-confidence. Pre-orders for the special limited edition physical versions of “Vampire” — which also includes Rodrigo’s first demo of the single — can be found here on CD and 7″ pressing.

SOUR was a mightily impressive debut for Rodrigo, which included her breakthrough single “drivers license,” which was released on January of 2021 and debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song has gone on to be certified 5x-platinum in the U.S. and was followed by other massive singles such as the 3x-platinum “deja vu” and 4x-platinum “good 4 u” giving way to SOUR, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 as well, gong on to become the longest-running debut album in the chart’s top 10 of the 21st century, and the first to spend an entire year in the upper echelon.

Additionally, Rodrigo received seven Grammy-Award nominations — including nods in each of the big four categories — and Tok home the awards for Best New Artist, Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance at the 64th Grammy Awards. By focusing on intimate storytelling, crafting iconic choruses, and effortlessly building a passionate fandom, Rodrigo has ascended to the very pinnacle of pop. Her music has become an integral part of this era’s soundtrack.

With “vampire,” she is poised to begin an exciting new chapter.