The artist discusses her new EP, writing emotional, narrative-driven music videos, and the importance of supporting the LGBTQ+ community.

Donning a black bodysuit dripping in sparkles, alt-pop sensation Zolita, 28, is chill, cheery, and relaxed when discussing her new EP Falling Out/ Falling In and her career after her performance at Governor’s Ball on Saturday afternoon. With her long blonde hair and sparkly makeup kept sharp, the artist is the image of a pop star, but she is so much more than that. Having studied at NYU, the singer is a jack of all trades — she directs, produces, edits, and stars in her music videos and she pens relatable love songs that foster inclusivity and sound as if they have been ripped from the pages of her diary — Zolita is all about fostering inclusivity and acceptance for the LGBTQ+ community and being honest in her songwriting as seen within her EP Falling Out/ Falling In. The record sees the singer unpacking the devastating, confusing, and joyful process of falling out of love, getting over someone, and falling in love with someone else through its narrative story of movie-quality music videos including “20 Questions,” “Crazy Ex,” “Ruin My Life,” and “Ashley.” Acting as the queer version of “the Plain White T’s singles “Hey There, Deliah”, Zolita’s songs “Ashley” and the recently released single “Grave”— a soaring anthem about being the bigger person when love hurt you— see Zolita further establishing herself as a queer femme pop star who makes all queer people feel seen by reflecting queer relationships and stories through nostalgia and classic tropes, rewriting the narrative around LGBTQ+ relationships, something she’s always wanted to see growing up.

Hailing from Dallas, Texas Zolita burst onto the music scene in 2016 with the single “Explosion”, a song that revolves around the dark romance between two best friends turned lovers. Her recent viral cinematic trilogy featuring “Somebody I F*cked Once,” “Single in September,” and “I F*cking Love You’‘ – and put a brilliant twist on the nostalgia of ‘90s teen movies. In the trilogy, high school cheerleader Zolita falls for the artsy outsider Gia (played by Tatchi Ringsby) ahead of prom before a summer of love followed by their separation after graduation and then a joyful moment of reconnection five years into the future. Equal parts fun and unhinged, the immersive music video for “Crazy Ex” sees Zolita acting on every toxic impulse that crosses her mind, highlighting the singer’s ability to craft fun, relatable videos that complement her music. With Falling Out / Falling In, the singer is shifting away from penning songs for specific music videos and writing different kinds of music and collaborating with different people, widening her while sticking to writing queer songs that humanize the LGBTQ+ population. Now the singer is opening for fellow pop singer Bebe Rehxa on her North American headline tour Best Night Of My Fuckin’ Life tour. A truly multidimensional artist, Zolita is a powerful artist paving the way for queer artists everywhere.

Zolita caught up with Substream at Governor’s Ball to discuss her new EP, creating narrative-driven videos, writing about love, and more.

“Somebody I F***ed Once” is the first song I heard from you and served as a gateway into your music. What inspired you to write that track?

I was in a mode of perpetual first dates and crushes. I’d fall for every single person I met super fast and idealize them and picture this whole life we would have together. It was saying ‘You might be somebody I could love or you might be somebody I fucked once.’ Most of the time, it was the latter. [laughs]

I love that there’s a track titled “Ashley” and that you hone in on making a cinematic trilogy out of your music videos. What prompted you to write “Ashley” and go in a movie-quality direction?

My girlfriend, who was just here, her middle name is Ashley. I wanted to write a song for her, but not be so obvious. People who know, know.

I’ve always wanted to write music videos that way. I started in film and I went to film school at NYU. The music videos let me tell the stories I want to tell. With all the projects that I do, I love telling full stories and doing a mini tv show with my music videos. It makes people connect to the songs much more because I think it lets people see what they’re going through, pair that up with the songs, listen to music and those feelings come back.

Your EP Falling Out / Falling In discusses love in such an honest and vulnerable manner. What made you want to be so personal?

I was really just writing about what was going on in my life and I was falling out with my first love for a really long time, who I thought I was going to be with forever, and falling in love with my now girlfriend. I didn’t have a concept for an EP and these songs are so clearly split down the middle of falling out and falling in love.

You’re such a strong advocate for the LGBTQ+ community. Tell me about the importance of that for you.

I think representation is always number one. I’m supporting the community by writing the songs that I do and telling stories with happy endings, because there are not a lot of those, especially for women in mainstream media. Aside from that, I donate a dollar of every ticket sold to the Trevor Project.

What can your fans look forward to seeing from you?

I just released a single called “Grave” and I have another EP that’s going to come out in the fall. I’m definitely going to do another headline tour, which is really fun. Also, another video series, of course.





