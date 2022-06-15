Reggae artist Shifta and Too $hort officially come together on “Lil Freak” the new rendition of $hort’s classic “I Need A Freak”.

This time around there’s a Caribbean twist sure to have clubs going crazy this summer. The two friends were having dinner one night and spontaneously decided to get in the studio, to produce this banger with Lil Wonder & Jah Messiah. The video was directed by Third World Don and the single is now available on platforms everywhere.

“Lil Freak” will be on Shifta’s upcoming EP to be released on Timeless Entertainment. Watch the freakiness ensue in the new music video below, and stream it here.