On the new remixes collection. Sparkee follows up his breakout Tiësto remix with an out-of-this-world remix of “Orbit” by London-based producer Ellis.

Released last Wednesday (July 21), the rising star revamps the popular single with a catchy, bass-driven, successfully experimental remix that elevates the already popular Ellis single to new heights. The new remix is apart of a string of new releases from the rising star who has built an identity in today’s dance scene with buzzworthy remakes.

“I’ve been focusing on remixes this year and wanted to enter a few contests along the way,” Sparkee says. “I was super excited when this one showed up on Label Radar! I’m a big fan of the original and was super excited to put my spin on this one. I stuck to my strengths and created the ultimate fusion of retro vibes with over-the-top 80’s guitar playing and funky basslines.”

On the verge of becoming a runway superstar, Sparkee’s latest contribution prepares fans for the expected release of a project coming 2022. In the meantime, Sparkee promises to release a new remix weekly in 2021. Like the new release? Want to keep following Sparkee and his future music? Follow him for up-to-the-minute news on social media.

Stream the Sparkee remix from the Ellis remixes below.