Chicago’s Mercocet prepares his ascendent to mainstream recognition coming in 2022 with the release of the new music video for the song “He’s Back.”

Directed by Dope Vibe Visuals, the video is an ode to those who bounce back after experiencing sadness or depression, “He’s Back” delivers a buoyancy right in line with the song’s deeper meaning. Its uplifting vibe is a seamless fit for this time of year, as Mercocet encourages listeners to take care of themselves. “He’s Back” delivers a buoyancy right in line with the song’s deeper meaning.

Currently moving 46,642 monthly listeners on Spotify. Mercocet is easily one of the most talented artists to come out of the Windy City. Tracks like “He’s Back” stick to this sentiment as he demonstrates sincere growth and wisdom, bouncing back from negativity and instead, spreading positive vibes to his fans all over the world. “He’s Back” is the perfect jump-on point for any newfound fan eager to become familiar with the next wave of stars arriving in 2022 hip hop.

Take a look at the new music video for “He’s Back” below.