The mixtape era is about to witness a rebirth thanks to LiveMixtapes. The legendary streaming platform introduces its new LMT Pro program with the reveal of a new partnership with legendary Atlanta recording artist OJ Da Juiceman, according to a press release. The new collaboration brings fans the long-awaited mixtape, Alaska N Atlanta 3.

LiveMixtapes built a legacy on breaking some of the biggest names in this generation’s Southern Hip Hop. Hosting classic mixtapes for Gucci Mane, Future, Waka Flocka Flame, Migos and so many more. Now, with major label connections and their new LMT Pro extension, they are breaking more superstars from underground obscurity, connecting them with prestigious DJs and releasing their music to a worldwide audience on a global scale. First to prove the power and influence of LiveMixtapes is OJ Da Juiceman’s trend-setting mixtape series, Alaska N Atlanta.

Powered by LMT Pro, Alaska N Atlanta 3 revitalizes a classic mixtape series with nothing but straight drop on the beats. OJ’s return is ushered in by legendary mixtape DJs DJ Scream and DJ Swamp Izzo. The return showcases a vintage OJ Da Juiceman over modern heavily medicated trap productions, telling more of his glorified street gospel.

The third installment in the popular series features guest appearances by Koly P, Block 125, Fat Wissa, and production by Zaytoven. And with the guests, OJ’s new project includes the bonus track “Bout It Bout It.” You can stream the entire project only on LiveMixtapes via 32 Entertainment/LMT Pro/TSO Music Group.

LiveMixtapes will be on the campaign trail the rest of 2021 with industry meet-and-greets and showcases where they will speak to up-and-coming artists about all the benefits of releasing their music with the brand. Get reintroduced to the man with the “Aye” below and stay up-to-date on everything LiveMixtapes on social media.