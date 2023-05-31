Today, Andrew X announced that he will be releasing his new album, Driving At Sunset, on September 20th. Pre-save options can be found here.

Driving At Sunset was produced by Matt Goldman (Underoath, Anberlin), mixed by Mark Needham (The Killers, Imagine Dragons), and mastered by Ted Jensen (NEEDTOBREATHE, Florence + The Machine) and is filled with breezy stories of unrequited love, earnest confessions, and genuine emotion color the ten songs on the new album.

On the new album, Andrew X shares, “‘Driving At Sunset’ is an album about reflecting on what is good in life, having the courage to deal with and overcome life’s challenges, and moving forward in life with great expectations of a bright future. It is my hope that these songs leave the listener feeling like they have been wrapped in the warmth and comfort of a summer setting sun.”

Alongside the album announcement, Andrew X has released the debut single, “Miracles,” from Driving At Sunset. The song effortlessly blends modern pop sensibilities while paying homage to the early 90’s pop-rock influences he brings to his music.

“I hope ‘Miracles’ makes listeners recall and feel the same powerful feelings and bliss they felt when they first met someone they were romantically captivated by,” explains Andrew X. “I hope it reminds them of the spiritual power of love. I also hope they take a hint to always be bold, and never leave any questions unanswered when it comes to feelings of the heart.”

Listen to “Miracles” and find all of the album details below.

Artwork:

Track-listing: