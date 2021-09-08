Reality star-turned-recording artist isn’t uncommon and has produced some of the biggest superstars in the world — for instance, Cardi B, Kelly Osbourne, Paris Hilton and Brooke Hogan. Now, the next to follow suit is Bad Girls Club star Drea Dominque and backed by a highly credible multi-platinum recording artist in Safaree. The two reality stars unite for the new artist’s breakout single “I Know You Want It,” which is accompanied by a seductive music video.

Produced by Travis Kr8ts (K. Michelle, Dem Franchize Boyz), the Marcus Paulk-directed visual Drea is in love with the bad boys and sets her sights on the featured Safaree. For Drea, the track’s collaborations take her sound to the next level of her evolution.

“Working with Safaree was really dope. He is hilarious and has a really good vibe about him which made the video shooting lots of fun as well. I hope everyone enjoys the song. We also pulled out all the stops for the video so expect to see awesome visuals,” she says.

“I Know You Want It” is the third single release from Dominque this year following “Girls Night” and “Ratchet Girl.” A quick backstory, born in Long Island, New York—raised and currently residing in San Diego, California, she brings a smooth R&B voice and fresh twist on the Hip-Hop sound. Prior to releasing her solo music, Drea was a video vixen who appeared in music videos for a number of high-profile artists, among them are Snoop Dogg, The Dream, Baby Bash and Robin Thicke. Drea’s recent releases follow-up her early 2021 debut, Toy Box.

Drea Dominque promises to release more new music the rest of 2021 with an expected new album arriving top of 2022. For daily updates and more on the star, follow her on social media. “I Know You Want It” is available everywhere via Blessed Beyond Entertainment.

Safaree appears on the track courtesy of Stuntgang. Take a look at the new video by Drea and Safaree below.