Rising Memphis recording artist Casino Jizzle with a lot of buzz and ready to follow in the mainstream success footsteps of Moneybagg Yo, Young Dolph, Pooh Shiesty and Yo Gotti. In support of his latest album, Jizzle unveils the official visual to the project’s new single “Perc Cry.” For the project’s finale, Jizzle stars as a perc fiend on the search for the missing pills in the ACrazy Production-directed.

Sampling classic Looney Tunes theme song, with clever wordplay and trendy lingo, he raps about going on the hunt for his lost product and his swirl out-of-control, mentally, in the process. It’s a unique take on the addictive substance that today’s rappers praise to be their hustle before the music took off. “Per Cry” is arguably one of the project’s biggest tracks on the project.

“‘Perc Cry’ is a song I wrote when I went two weeks without Percocet. In the song, I’m rapping about Percocets as if the drug was a woman. I explain how the drug makes me Who I am, and how depressed I become when they’re not around.”

“Perc Cry” appears on Jizzle’s latest project Neutron. Available via Casino Gang Music Group, the 19-track project features guest appearances from Asian Doll, K Muney, Kutthroat Devo and more. Along with “Perc Cry,” Neutron also includes breakout songs “Drac & Gloc,” “Only The Steppers” and “We Da Opps (Remix).” Neutron is the perfect jump-on point for any newfound fan.

Watch the new video below and follow Casino Jizzle on social media.