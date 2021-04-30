Delivering a raw and bombastic blast of relentless energy, Payphone Blues makes Moon Fever an artist to beat in the battle for rock supremacy.

Anyone who tells you that rock ‘n’ roll is dead has yet to hear Moon Fever. I know this to be an absolute fact because they would be singing a different song if they had. Moon fever combines the perfect mix of classic rock inspiration and hard rock grit with a new age perspective. Their music both alleviates the worries of the world and acknowledges their existence. For a group whose music often sounds deceptively simple, there is a depth here that other bands would be wise to copy.

On Payphone Blues, the band’s latest EP, Moon Fever discards any lingering notions of subtlety or self-consciousness. Moon fever appreciates the limited time they have to engage with the listeners, especially those unfamiliar with their sound, and cut right to the chase with a series of catchy and insightful rock anthems that touch on everything from the longing for true love to wild nights of unabashed debauchery. It’s the kind of territory that countless rock bands have traveled in the past, but something about the energy Moon fever conveys on this release makes everything feel uniquely theirs. It’s as if they found a way to be their authentic selves without abandoning the genre archetypes that rock fans expect.

The opening one-two punch of the title track and lead single (“Cocaine“) start Payphone Blues off strong with a mix of emotion and fun. “Lost And Found,” the third song on the record, is where the men of Moon Fever find their groove. As soon as the dirty bassline that opens the track begins, listeners are transported to a late night in a dirty pub or garage. They feel the sensation of grease under their fingernails and of liquor in their veins. As the song bills and transitions into the equally infectious “Vacant Youth,” the feeling of breaking free from whatever it is that’s been holding you down rushes over you like summer rain on a hot night. It’s cleansing and comforting, yeah messy and all the right ways.

“Cheap Thrills,” another single, revels in the rebellious lifestyle that the band loves to sell in their songs. It’s a fast and dirty track about the things we do to feel alive. .As the driving course kicks in with ruminations on romance with toxic behaviors, one cannot help thinking about all the dark pleasures they find in life. Whether it’s in a bottle or another person, Moon fever has crafted a soundtrack befitting a night of reckless abandon that you are sure never to forget. That is if you can even remember it in the first place.

As Payphone Blues closes with the potentially riot-inciting “Fake,” Moon Fever makes their claim to the throne of rocks next great band clear. Here is a group set on conquering genre fans worldwide with songs that speak to the human spirit and our collective desire to live life to the fullest. While minivans may try to do the same, Moon fever’s approach considers the possibility that everything can fall apart in an instant. They recognize the risk involved in being your authentic self yet still urge listeners to pursue that which sets their soul on fire. They embody the idea that it is better to burn out than fade away, and they’re making music to provide you with the strength and chaotic goodness you need to live your best life.