Capping off an impressive year, Moon Fever’s “Cocaine” is a rowdy and memorable new single you can’t quit.

People respond to chaotic times in one of two ways. You either crumble under the weight of uncertainty, or you double-down on everything you’re doing with hopes things improve over time. In 2020, no one can blame you for falling apart. The chaos of the current year has broken each of us in unique ways that may take years to mend, but anything is possible as long as we stick together. But people need an anthem. They need a song that can unite them and remind them of the power music possesses. Thankfully, Moon Fever has the answer.

“Cocaine,” the latest single from Moon Fever, caps off an incredible year for the fast-rising rock group. It’s a wild and unruly track that brings to mind the nights you feel invincible. It’s the kind of song that makes you feel like you could live forever while demanding that you make the most of the present moment. There is an energy to it that is much needed right now, and we’re proud to share the world premiere with you today. Check it out:

Packed with stadium-ready production and a memorable hook, “Cocaine” is a party song that pulls off the most remarkable feat of all. While it plays, listeners can shed the stress and worries of life in 2020 and lose themselves in the music. They can picture the way life was in the ‘before’ times, and they can believe in a better future. It’s auditory escapism arriving right when we need it most.

Lead Singer Cody Jasper says:

“Cocaine” is a song about what you think it is about. As a rock band living in Los Angeles, we’ve had some wild times and crazy stories to tell. Some good, some bad…So we decided as a band we needed that trusty old party Rock song on the album. We all know the lie cocaine tells you. This song is about that devil on your shoulder [who is] trying to convince you to come into the city “like a hurricane ready to blow.” This song is an anthem about playin’ hard and livin’ fast.”

Guitarist Mitch Micoley says of the video shoot:

“We filmed the ‘Cocaine’ video at Bomb City and Dollhouse in Amarillo, TX. We had a couple of hectic days, running back and forth to set up and shoot at each location, but it was fun. We just got to be ourselves and rock out, and our director, Jason Blankenship of Bad Cloud Media, did a great job of capturing the energy at the moment.”

Official Website: https://moonfever.com/

Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/moon-fever/1497455620

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/1CYg3IXkeWG2riXsL0Df1u?si=cQT6wMwDSfSORyC-1QTMmA

Pandora: https://www.pandora.com/artist/moon-fever/ARdfmZZbkwcXPgw

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/moonfeverofficial

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/moonfeverofficial/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/moonfeverband

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNqZkryn89YVTpPDI3sqSdQ