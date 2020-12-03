After kicking off 2020 with their debut Mixtape EP, the rising Scottish indie/rockers The Snuts have just announced their highly anticipated,debut album, W.L. The album will be released on March 19th, 2021 via Parlophone Records/Elektra.

W.L. was produced by Tony Hoffer (Beck, M83, Phoenix) and recorded at the Firepit London. The album encapsulates the band’s journey from four working class kids growing up with a dream, to becoming one of the UK’s most exciting and vital bands of the new decade. The album opens with the poignant “Top Deck”, winding through a voyage of genres including the raw, rousing, hip-hop driven “Elephants”, heart-wrenchingly honest “Boardwalk”, the undeniable pop track “Somebody Loves You”, the hauntingly heartfelt anthem “Always”, and the main stage festival ready anthem, “All Your Friends”.

“Our debut album ‘W.L.’ is our lifetime work. It’s a collection of milestones and melodies that time stamp a dream we had becoming a reality,” lead singer Jack Cochrane reflects. “It’s a record about being true, loving and resilient.”

The band also share a brand new clip of fan-favorite track “Glasgow”. This joyous pop tinged guitar classic takes us right back to the band’s roots. Watch the new video below.

Adored for their uninhibited, sweat-drenched live shows, the band have also announced a UK tour in May/June of 2021, including a dream show at Glasgow’s Barrowlands on June 11. Jack Said of the milestone “We promised ourselves that playing the world famous Barrowlands and releasing our debut record would be eternally intertwined. This occasion is a celebration of that fact for us as a band and the fans who have supported us unconditionally.”

Check out all of the scheduled tour dates for The Snuts below, as well as the artwork and track-listing for W.L.

Artwork:

Track-listing:

Top Deck Always Juan Belmonte All Your Friends Somebody Loves You Glasgow No Place I’d Rather Go Boardwalk Maybe California Don’t Forget It (Punk) Coffee & Cigarettes Elephants Sing For Your Supper

Tour dates:

April 30, 2021 – LIVERPOOL, Sound City

May 01, 2021 – DORSET, Teddy Rocks

May 02, 2021 – CARDIFF, Globe

May 04, 2021 – SHEFFIELD, Leadmill

May 05, 2021 – LEEDS, Stylus

May 06, 2021 – MIDDLESBROUGH, Town Hall Crypt

May 08, 2021 – NORWICH, Waterfront

May 10, 2021 – BRISTOL, Fleece

May 11, 2021 – OXFORD, Academy

May 12, 2021 – MANCHESTER, Ritz

May 14, 2021 – EDINBURGH, Corn Exchange

May 15, 2021 – LONDON, Kentish Town Forum

May 17, 2021 – DERBY, The Venue

May 18, 2021 – BRIGHTON, Concorde 2

May 19, 2021 – EXETER, Phoenix

May 21, 2021 – COLCHESTER, Arts Centre

May 22, 2021 – HULL, Asylum

May 23, 2021 – BLACKPOOL, Waterloo

May 25, 2021 – DUBLIN, Button Factory

May 26, 2021 – BELFAST, Empire

May 28, 2021 – LEEDS, Temple Newsham

May 29, 2021 – WARRINGTON, Neighbourhood Weekender

May 30, 2021 – NEWCASTLE, This Is Tomorrow

June 01, 2021 – BIRMINGHAM, Sonic Wave Closing Party

June 11, 2021 – GLASGOW, Barrowland