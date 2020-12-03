After kicking off 2020 with their debut Mixtape EP, the rising Scottish indie/rockers The Snuts have just announced their highly anticipated,debut album, W.L. The album will be released on March 19th, 2021 via Parlophone Records/Elektra.

W.L. was produced by Tony Hoffer (Beck, M83, Phoenix) and recorded at the Firepit London. The album encapsulates the band’s journey from four working class kids growing up with a dream, to becoming one of the UK’s most exciting and vital bands of the new decade. The album opens with the poignant “Top Deck”, winding through a voyage of genres including the raw, rousing, hip-hop driven “Elephants”, heart-wrenchingly honest “Boardwalk”, the undeniable pop track “Somebody Loves You”, the hauntingly heartfelt anthem “Always”, and the main stage festival ready anthem, “All Your Friends”.

Our debut album ‘W.L.’ is our lifetime work. It’s a collection of milestones and melodies that time stamp a dream we had becoming a reality,” lead singer Jack Cochrane reflects. “It’s a record about being true, loving and resilient.

The band also share a brand new clip of fan-favorite track “Glasgow”. This joyous pop tinged guitar classic takes us right back to the band’s roots. Watch the new video below.

 

Adored for their uninhibited, sweat-drenched live shows, the band have also announced a UK tour in May/June of 2021, including a dream show at Glasgow’s Barrowlands on June 11. Jack Said of the milestone “We promised ourselves that playing the world famous Barrowlands and releasing our debut record would be eternally intertwined. This occasion is a celebration of that fact for us as a band and the fans who have supported us unconditionally.”

Check out all of the scheduled tour dates for The Snuts below, as well as the artwork and track-listing for W.L.

Artwork:

The Snuts

Track-listing:

  1. Top Deck
  2. Always
  3. Juan Belmonte
  4. All Your Friends
  5. Somebody Loves You
  6. Glasgow
  7. No Place I’d Rather Go
  8. Boardwalk
  9. Maybe California
  10. Don’t Forget It (Punk)
  11. Coffee & Cigarettes
  12. Elephants
  13. Sing For Your Supper

Tour dates:

April 30, 2021 – LIVERPOOL, Sound City
May 01, 2021 – DORSET, Teddy Rocks
May 02, 2021 – CARDIFF, Globe
May 04, 2021 – SHEFFIELD, Leadmill
May 05, 2021 – LEEDS, Stylus
May 06, 2021 – MIDDLESBROUGH, Town Hall Crypt
May 08, 2021 – NORWICH, Waterfront
May 10, 2021 – BRISTOL, Fleece
May 11, 2021 – OXFORD, Academy
May 12, 2021 – MANCHESTER, Ritz
May 14, 2021 – EDINBURGH, Corn Exchange
May 15, 2021 – LONDON, Kentish Town Forum
May 17, 2021 – DERBY, The Venue
May 18, 2021 – BRIGHTON, Concorde 2
May 19, 2021 – EXETER, Phoenix
May 21, 2021 – COLCHESTER, Arts Centre
May 22, 2021 – HULL, Asylum
May 23, 2021 – BLACKPOOL, Waterloo
May 25, 2021 – DUBLIN, Button Factory
May 26, 2021 – BELFAST, Empire
May 28, 2021 – LEEDS, Temple Newsham
May 29, 2021 – WARRINGTON, Neighbourhood Weekender
May 30, 2021 – NEWCASTLE, This Is Tomorrow
June 01, 2021 – BIRMINGHAM, Sonic Wave Closing Party
June 11, 2021 – GLASGOW, Barrowland