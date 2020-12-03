Arsonal faces his emotions in the rocky heat for his latest visual from new project on the track, “Peter & Paul”. In 2020, the known battle rapper has made a smooth transition into a recording artist and the fans have followed as his new project becomes a must-hear during the pandemic. Watch the new video below.

In the new video, the famed rhyme slayer endures personal and emotional reflection as he surrounded himself around vintage planes and classic cars. The visual finds him reciting the lyrics on some rocky terrain. Arsonal is lethal, powerful and thought-provoking in the latest visual. “Peter & Paul” is a standout track from the critically-acclaimed release.

Peter/Paul is a commonly used metaphor, which quotes, “Rob Peter to pay Paul” which means to take from one person or thing to give to another, especially when it results in the elimination of one debt by incurring another. It’s a phrase often used with a Ponzi scheme.

“Peter & Paul” appears on Arsonal’s new 10-track mixtape, Underrated. Mixtape guests include Wyclef Jean, Shotgun Suge, Tsu Surf, Cheeks Bossman, Lady London and Raheem DeVaughn. And with “Peter & Paul,” the mixtape consists of previously released hits “Proceed With Caution” and “Jodeci Sex.” The project’s production includes Sharke, Ril Beats, Just Dre, Othello Beats, Mo, Ojay Got Tha Juice, Fatty The Producer, and RicoRunDat. Underrated is available now on York Records LLC.

If you are a fan of Arsonal and his battle stories, you will love his music just as much. Check out his complete catalog today.

“Peter & Paul” is a Gurson Company directorial.

Stream Underrated now on all DSPs. For more Arsonal, follow him daily on Twitter.