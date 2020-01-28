Grammy-award winning Justin Bieber has announced that his new album, Changes, will be released on February 14th via RBMG/Def Jam Recordings.

Bieber first returned earlier this month with his new single, “Yummy,” and even announced plans for a summer headlining tour. Today, it was announced that official public tickets for the now-dubbed “Changes Tour” will go on-sale on February 14th.

Additionally, Justin Bieber today released a brand new song called “Get Me,” which features a guest vocal performance from Kehlani. You can listen to the single below — and fans who pre-order Changes will get it as an immediate download, as well as “Yummy.”

For his “Changes Tour,” Justin Bieber will be bringing out Kehlani and Jaden Smith as special guests. The tour will kick off on May 14th in Seattle, Washington and run through September 26th when it wraps up in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

As previously mentioned, general tickets will go on-sale on Friday, February 14th at 12pm local time here. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Thursday, January 30th at 10:00 a.m. local time through Thursday, February 13th at 10:00 p.m. local time. A small amount of VIP packages will also be available for sale starting on January 30th at 10am local time. Finally, as of Monday, February 3rd, 10:00 a.m. local time, the Justin Bieber official online store will begin offering Changes album pre-sales, the “Changes Tour“ pre-sales, and exclusive merchandise.

$1.00 from each ticket purchased will be donated to the Bieber Foundation which is committed to supporting mental health wellness.

Tour dates:

May 14 Seattle, WA CenturyLink Field

17 Portland, OR Moda Center

19 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

22 Santa Clara, CA Levi’s® Stadium

26 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena San Diego

29 Pasadena, CA Rose Bowl Stadium

June 2 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena

5 Glendale, AZ State Farm Stadium

9 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena

13 Denver, CO Empower Field at Mile High Stadium

16 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena

19 Chicago, IL Soldier Field

21 Minneapolis, MN Target Center

24 Milwaukee, WI American Family Insurance Amphitheater during Summerfest

27 Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium

30 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center

July 2 Houston, TX NRG Stadium

6 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center

8 Tulsa, OK* BOK Center

11 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium

13 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

15 Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena

18 Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium

21 Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena

25 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium

27 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena

29 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum

Aug. 1 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field

4 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

6 University Park, PA Bryce Jordan Center

8 Columbus, OH Ohio Stadium

12 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center

14 Cleveland, OH FirstEnergy Stadium

16 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

18 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena

21 Landover, MD FedExField

24 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center

26 Albany, NY Times Union Center

29 Detroit, MI Ford Field

Sept. 1 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre

3 Québec City, QC Videotron Centre

10 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre

14 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

17 Foxboro, MA Gillette Stadium

26 E. Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium