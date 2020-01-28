Justin Bieber release “Get Me” feat. Kehlani; to release new album, ‘Changes,’ on February 14th

Logan White
Grammy-award winning Justin Bieber has announced that his new album, Changes, will be released on February 14th via RBMG/Def Jam Recordings.

Bieber first returned earlier this month with his new single, “Yummy,” and even announced plans for a summer headlining tour. Today, it was announced that official public tickets for the now-dubbed “Changes Tour” will go on-sale on February 14th.

Additionally, Justin Bieber today released a brand new song called “Get Me,” which features a guest vocal performance from Kehlani. You can listen to the single below — and fans who pre-order Changes will get it as an immediate download, as well as “Yummy.”

For his “Changes Tour,” Justin Bieber will be bringing out Kehlani and Jaden Smith as special guests. The tour will kick off on May 14th in Seattle, Washington and run through September 26th when it wraps up in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

As previously mentioned, general tickets will go on-sale on Friday, February 14th at 12pm local time here. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Thursday, January 30th at 10:00 a.m. local time through Thursday, February 13th at 10:00 p.m. local time. A small amount of VIP packages will also be available for sale starting on January 30th at 10am local time. Finally, as of Monday, February 3rd, 10:00 a.m. local time, the Justin Bieber official online store will begin offering Changes album pre-sales, the “Changes Tour pre-sales, and exclusive merchandise.

$1.00 from each ticket purchased will be donated to the Bieber Foundation which is committed to supporting mental health wellness.

Tour dates:

May  14           Seattle, WA               CenturyLink Field

17           Portland, OR             Moda Center

19           Sacramento, CA       Golden 1 Center

22           Santa Clara, CA       Levi’s® Stadium

26           San Diego, CA          Pechanga Arena San Diego

29           Pasadena, CA          Rose Bowl Stadium

June 2             Las Vegas, NV         T-Mobile Arena

5             Glendale, AZ             State Farm Stadium

9             Salt Lake City, UT    Vivint Smart Home Arena

13           Denver, CO               Empower Field at Mile High Stadium

16           Lincoln, NE                Pinnacle Bank Arena

19           Chicago, IL                Soldier Field

21           Minneapolis, MN      Target Center

24           Milwaukee, WI           American Family Insurance Amphitheater during Summerfest

27           Arlington, TX             AT&T Stadium

30           New Orleans, LA      Smoothie King Center

July  2             Houston, TX              NRG Stadium

6             Kansas City, MO      Sprint Center

8             Tulsa, OK*                 BOK Center

11           Nashville, TN            Nissan Stadium

13           St. Louis, MO            Enterprise Center

15           Little Rock, AR          Simmons Bank Arena

18           Atlanta, GA                Mercedes-Benz Stadium

21           Miami, FL                   AmericanAirlines Arena

25           Tampa, FL                 Raymond James Stadium

27           Columbia, SC           Colonial Life Arena

29           Greensboro, NC       Greensboro Coliseum

Aug. 1             Philadelphia, PA       Lincoln Financial Field

4             Pittsburgh, PA           PPG Paints Arena

6             University Park, PA  Bryce Jordan Center

8             Columbus, OH          Ohio Stadium

12           Louisville, KY            KFC Yum! Center

14           Cleveland, OH          FirstEnergy Stadium

16           Grand Rapids, MI     Van Andel Arena

18           Lexington, KY           Rupp Arena

21           Landover, MD           FedExField

24           Buffalo, NY                KeyBank Center

26           Albany, NY                Times Union Center

29           Detroit, MI                  Ford Field

Sept.   1           Ottawa, ON               Canadian Tire Centre

3             Québec City, QC      Videotron Centre

10           Toronto, ON              Rogers Centre

14           Montreal, QC            Bell Centre

17           Foxboro, MA             Gillette Stadium

26           E. Rutherford, NJ     MetLife Stadium

