Grammy-award winning Justin Bieber has announced that his new album, Changes, will be released on February 14th via RBMG/Def Jam Recordings.
Bieber first returned earlier this month with his new single, “Yummy,” and even announced plans for a summer headlining tour. Today, it was announced that official public tickets for the now-dubbed “Changes Tour” will go on-sale on February 14th.
Additionally, Justin Bieber today released a brand new song called “Get Me,” which features a guest vocal performance from Kehlani. You can listen to the single below — and fans who pre-order Changes will get it as an immediate download, as well as “Yummy.”
For his “Changes Tour,” Justin Bieber will be bringing out Kehlani and Jaden Smith as special guests. The tour will kick off on May 14th in Seattle, Washington and run through September 26th when it wraps up in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
As previously mentioned, general tickets will go on-sale on Friday, February 14th at 12pm local time here. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Thursday, January 30th at 10:00 a.m. local time through Thursday, February 13th at 10:00 p.m. local time. A small amount of VIP packages will also be available for sale starting on January 30th at 10am local time. Finally, as of Monday, February 3rd, 10:00 a.m. local time, the Justin Bieber official online store will begin offering Changes album pre-sales, the “Changes Tour“ pre-sales, and exclusive merchandise.
$1.00 from each ticket purchased will be donated to the Bieber Foundation which is committed to supporting mental health wellness.
Tour dates:
May 14 Seattle, WA CenturyLink Field
17 Portland, OR Moda Center
19 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
22 Santa Clara, CA Levi’s® Stadium
26 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena San Diego
29 Pasadena, CA Rose Bowl Stadium
June 2 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena
5 Glendale, AZ State Farm Stadium
9 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena
13 Denver, CO Empower Field at Mile High Stadium
16 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena
19 Chicago, IL Soldier Field
21 Minneapolis, MN Target Center
24 Milwaukee, WI American Family Insurance Amphitheater during Summerfest
27 Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium
30 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center
July 2 Houston, TX NRG Stadium
6 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center
8 Tulsa, OK* BOK Center
11 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium
13 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center
15 Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena
18 Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium
21 Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena
25 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium
27 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena
29 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum
Aug. 1 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field
4 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
6 University Park, PA Bryce Jordan Center
8 Columbus, OH Ohio Stadium
12 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center
14 Cleveland, OH FirstEnergy Stadium
16 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena
18 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena
21 Landover, MD FedExField
24 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center
26 Albany, NY Times Union Center
29 Detroit, MI Ford Field
Sept. 1 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre
3 Québec City, QC Videotron Centre
10 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre
14 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
17 Foxboro, MA Gillette Stadium
26 E. Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium