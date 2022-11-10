After making it’s debut in 2019 after re-branding from Rock On the Range, Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival never got it’s planned second year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, today it has been announced by Danny Wimmer Presents that the festival will finally be returning this upcoming Memorial Day Weekend, May 25-28, 2023. The festival will again take place at the Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio

“Columbus, OH is such a special place to Danny Wimmer Presents,” says DWP Founder Danny Wimmer. “It is where the company produced some of the biggest and most acclaimed rock festivals in the United States, so to be able to return home to Historic Crew Stadium to give fans Sonic Temple once again is going to be the highlight of 2023 for us. We can’t wait to welcome everyone back!”

Fans can sign-up to get first access for Early Bird presale

