Renowned singer/songwriter Tyler Childers has announced that, along with his longtime band The Food Stamps, he will be hitting the road next year for their “Send in the Hounds Tour.”

The tour will kick off on April 14th at The Fillmore in New Orleans, Louisiana, and will trek nationwide including shows at New York’s Radio City Music Hall (two nights), Santa Barbara’s Santa Barbara Bowl, Berkeley’s Greek Theatre, Chicago’s The Salt Shed, Minneapolis’ The Armory, Boston’s Leader Park Pavilion, Philadelphia’s The Met, Columbia’s Merriweather Post Pavilion and Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre (two nights) among several others.

Special guests on the tour include Charley Crockett, Drive-By Truckers, S.G. Goodman, Wayne Graham, Abby Hamilton, Elle King, Marcus King, John R. Miller, Miles Miller and Margo Price.

Tickets will be available for pre-sale starting next Wednesday, November 16 at 9am local time with general on-sale following next Friday, November 18 at 9am local time. Full details and pre-sale registration can be found here

Tour Dates:

BOLD on-sale next Friday, November 18 at 9:00am local time

December 10—Asheville, NC—Harrah’s Cherokee Center (SOLD OUT)

February 9—London, UK—Islington Assembly Hall

February 10—London, UK—Islington Assembly Hall

April 14—New Orleans, LA—The Fillmore*

April 16—Georgetown, TX—Two Step Inn (SOLD OUT)

April 20—Irving, TX—The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory†

April 22—Rogers, AR—Walmart AMP‡

April 24—Phoenix, AZ—Arizona Financial Theatre#

April 26—Santa Barbara, CA—Santa Barbara Bowl#

April 27—Berkeley, CA—The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley#

April 30—Indio, CA—Stagecoach

June 6—Detroit, MI—Masonic Temple Theatre+

June 8—Chicago, IL—The Salt Shed^

June 9—Maryland Heights, MO—Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St. Louis^

June 11—Cleveland, OH—Jacobs Pavilion+

June 14—Minneapolis, MN—The Armory~

June 15—Kansas City, MO—Starlight Theatre~

August 2—New York, NY—Radio City Music Hall×

August 3—New York, NY—Radio City Music Hall×

August 5—Boston, MA—Leader Bank Pavilion

August 6—Portland, ME—Thompson’s Point**

August 10—Philadelphia, PA—The Met

August 11—Columbia, MD—Merriweather Post Pavilion††

August 13—Raleigh, NC—The Red Hat Amphitheater‡‡

August 15—Charlotte, NC—Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre##

August 16—Charlotte, NC—Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre##

August 18—Wilmington, NC—Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park‡‡

August 19—Charleston, SC—Credit One Stadium‡‡

September 27—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre‡‡

September 28—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre++

*with special guest Wayne Graham

†with special guests John R. Miller and Wayne Graham

‡with special guests Charley Crockett and Wayne Graham

#with special guest Charley Crockett

+with special guest Miles Miller

^with special guests Marcus King and Miles Miller

~with special guest Marcus King

×with special guest Elle King

**with special guest Margo Price

††with special guests Drive-By Truckers and Abby Hamilton

##with special guest S.G. Goodman

‡‡with special guests S.G. Goodman and Abby Hamilton

++with special guests S.G. Goodman and Wayne Graham