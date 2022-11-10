She amazed audiences worldwide as a stunning participant on The Voice. Now, with a global fanbase behind her eager to hear what she delivers next, Amanda Brown releases her self-discovered new EP, adequately titled From Here. The six-song project searches the emerging artist’s soul with lyrics that submerge into deep sub-text that contemplate relationships, trust, and mental health. You may stream the project below via MandyMoo Music.

The project delivers a Pop Rock sound over intense lyrics and signature vocals. Introducing the next chapter of her career, From Here introduces fans to raw, heart-on-sleeve storytelling as she takes us on a journey of change, grief, love, and transparent self-reflection. Each song on the project documents a defining moment in Brown’s life. “Separate ways, should we stay, Are we meant to be/Cause it gets quiet but you and I, We’ve got history, Can’t keep doing this anymore,” Brown sings.

From Here marks Brown’s first project release since her 2018 debut album, Dirty Water, which included standout songs “Broken Mirror” and “So Right.” For newfound fans, From Here is the perfect origin point to begin following Brown’s rise to the top of the charts. From Here makes Amanda Brown more than just another The Voice star but an up-next global superstar. Hop on the bandwagon today.

Stream the new EP below.