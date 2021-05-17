Right now, the new Southern California group, We The Commas, are on the come up. In 2020, the trio of Cam, Jordy and Lenny burst onto the scene with a series of breakout singles with “The Rzn” and “Custom Made.” Surprising the West Coast landscape, the group capitalized on the attention with their debut EP, SARB. In 2021, the group continues to pave the way with the release of their latest body of work, intriguingly titled Old School Love. Including their new single, “Better Days,” the trio takes us back to the days of real love songs on the new six-song collection.

Creatively, Old School Love picks up right where SARB’s left off. Old School Love finds the group discovered their signature sound as they blend the essence of genuine love with trendy wordplay and soothing melodics. Among the six tracks, the standouts are “Dopamine,” “Good Things Don’t Last,” and “Better Days,” the project’s lead single. “Better Days” was recently added to rotation on L.A. radio and accumulating monthly streams on streaming services. Old School Love is the perfect jump-on point for any newfound fan of the group and a portal into the group’s well-built catalog.

If you enjoyed SARB, you will love Old School Love, and if you are discovering the group with OSL, you will definitely want to check out their debut EP afterward. Stream the new project below and check out more music from We The Commas, available now on Spotify. Follow on Instagram.