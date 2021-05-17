Johnny Que$t The Rebel, a Los Angeles-by-way-of-New Jersey recording artist, returns after his 2020 project Follow and prepares to continue his journey as one of hip-hop’s young stars with his latest single, titled “Addicted 2 Money.”

The new single is a look at money and value as a substance and finding comfort and refuge in them (to the point of obsession). The song turns into a self-made narrative of increasing personal value independent of external relationships, resources, and substances. In turn, Quest has focused his addictive personality on obtaining riches. The Bvtman-produced track romanticizes the relationship between Quest and earning capital, and is a musical score for the hustler-at-heart. About the song’s concept, he says, “People interact with you based on how they value you. My addiction became increasing my value.” Follow, Que$t’s 2020 release, was received with wide acclaim by today’s hip-hop.

Released during a time of uncertainty for the nation, Johnny proved that an artist can thrive through any time period as long as the product is well-received. Since the release of his first project “Rebelz N The Hood”, Johnny’s sound and image have grown, effortlessly inspiring listeners and fans as he raps of achieving the impossible. With songs like “Truth or Dare” and “www.”, “Soul Rebel #1” curates a spacey, euphoric atmosphere in his music, shrewdly delivering inspiring lyrics to the misunderstood.

“Addicted 2 Money” is the perfect jump-on point for any new fan. Despite making music for the goal-oriented and rebellious, the most important objective during Johnny’s quest is keep people enlightened. With that premise, there are no limits for this Rebel. Watch “Addicted 2 Money” below and follow the rising star, daily, on Instagram.