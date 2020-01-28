Disturbed announce ‘The Sickness’ 20th anniversary tour w/ Staind

Disturbed have just announced their plans for a tour in which they will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of their debut album, The Sickness.
Disturbed rose to prominence in the music world with The Sickness, gifting rock with one of it’s most iconic songs in the past two decades: “The Sickness.” Accompanied by other singles “Voices” and “Stupify,” The Sickness has gone on to sell 5 million copies in the U.S. alone.
Disturbed will be performing songs from The Sickness as well as tracks from their most recent record, Evolution. They will be joined by Staind and Bad Wolves as special guests for the tour.
Disturbed will kick off the tour on July 15th in Maryland Heights, Missouri and wrap up on September 12th in Auburn, Washington. Tickets will go on-sale this Friday, January 31st at 10am local time, with select pre-sales currently on-sale. All information on tickets can be found here.
Tour Dates:
07/15 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
07/16 – Cadott, WI @ Rock Fest *
07/18 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Upheaval Festival *
07/21 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
07/23 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
07/24 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
07/26 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
07/29 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
07/30 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
08/01 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
08/02 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
08/04 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
08/06 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
08/08 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
08/10 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
08/11 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
08/13 – Burgettstown, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park
08/15 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
08/16 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
08/20 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
08/21 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
08/23 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
08/26 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
08/27 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
08/29 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
08/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
09/01 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
09/02 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
09/04 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
09/05 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre
09/09 – West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
09/11 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
09/12 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
*festival performances