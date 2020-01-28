Disturbed announce ‘The Sickness’ 20th anniversary tour w/ Staind

Disturbed have just announced their plans for a tour in which they will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of their debut album, The Sickness.

Disturbed rose to prominence in the music world with The Sickness, gifting rock with one of it’s most iconic songs in the past two decades: “The Sickness.” Accompanied by other singles “Voices” and “Stupify,” The Sickness has gone on to sell 5 million copies in the U.S. alone.

Disturbed will be performing songs from The Sickness as well as tracks from their most recent record, Evolution. They will be joined by Staind and Bad Wolves as special guests for the tour.

Disturbed will kick off the tour on July 15th in Maryland Heights, Missouri and wrap up on September 12th in Auburn, Washington. Tickets will go on-sale this Friday, January 31st at 10am local time, with select pre-sales currently on-sale. All information on tickets can be found here.

Tour Dates:

07/15 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

07/16 – Cadott, WI @ Rock Fest *

07/18 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Upheaval Festival *

07/21 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

07/23 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

07/24 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

07/26 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

07/29 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

07/30 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

08/01 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

08/02 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

08/04 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

08/06 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

08/08 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

08/10 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

08/11 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

08/13 – Burgettstown, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park

08/15 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

08/16 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

08/20 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

08/21 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

08/23 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

08/26 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

08/27 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

08/29 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

08/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

09/01 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

09/02 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

09/04 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

09/05 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

09/09 – West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

09/11 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

09/12 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

*festival performances