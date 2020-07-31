After teasing the single earlier this week, The Band CAMINO and Chelsea Cutler have officially teamed up for their devastating new single, “Crying Over You.”

The Band CAMINO and Chelsea Cutler have been fans of one another’s music for a long time, and they finally connected with one another in New York City during the band’s headlining tour. Talks of collaborating on a song began rather quickly, and with tours being canceled and postponed, there was no better time than the present to finally make it happen.

The Band CAMINO’s Spencer Stewart elaborated on “Crying Over You” explaining, “”All of us have been fans of Chelsea for years. We have wanted to work together for a while and when we got the chance to collaborate on ‘Crying Over You’ we knew it would become something special.

Cutler reflected on the collaboration as well noting, “I’ve been a huge fan of The Band CAMINO for a long time, and we’ve been talking about doing something together for a while. ‘Crying Over You’ felt like the perfect opportunity. I’m so excited about this song and getting to work with a band you’re a total fangirl of feels like a dream come true.”

Listen to “Crying Over You” for yourself below.