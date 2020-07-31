Renni Rucci Is Done With The BS In “Solid Chick”

Off her new project, QuickTape, South Carolina rapper Renni Rucci unleashes the rage of a women’s scorn in the new visual about catching a cheater.

In her new video, “Solid Chick,” also known as “Solid Bitch,” a dominate Renni Rucci confronts her cheating boyfriend, and in ultra-sexy lingerie, shows him exactly what he just lost chasing those unnecessary desires on social media. Rucci shows her versatility on the track as she delivers two different perspectives of her break-up with both a male and female. Providing a balance that solidifies that both men and women are equally treacherous in today’s relationship.

As she makes an explosive exit, Rucci raps about the monster they’ve created in her through their teachings. She says, “‘Cause I learned everything I do from you so, bitch, don’t get mad./You like hoes and I like bitches too, I’m back in my bag./Nigga, you weren’t sorry till I found out./So was you really sorry, bitch, or you just sorry ’cause I’m riding out?”

“Solid Chick” is the third visual from the eight-track collection. QuickTape features street hits “Play Wit It” and “Bitch Do It.” Featureless, the project follows her 2019 debut, Big Renni, both released on Wolf Pack Global Music. Renni Rucci’s noteworthy mentions are collaborations with Lil Yachty (“Coldhearted”), DJ Luke Nasty (“Candle”) and Cuban Doll (“A.G.F.”).

Rucci’s recent wave of music has sparked an undeniable buzz for her anticipated full-length effort, currently untitled, which is slated for a late-2020 release. Fans have been bombarded social media with the supported hashtags #BigRenni and #WeWantRenni.

Take a look at “Solid Chick” now.