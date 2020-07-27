Are The Band Camino and Chelsea Cutler dropping a collaboration?

If you’re a fan of The Band Camino and Chelsea Cutler, then a collaboration between the two has been on your mind for almost a year now.

It all started back in September, when a twitter user suggested to Cutler that her and The Band Camino should meet, to which she replied with a photograph that proves they had already met:

Hardcore fans of both weren’t quick to let go of this development, and finally in November a tweet caught the attention of Cutler — one that suggested they should release a song together. This time, both Cutler and The Band Camino replied and hinted that they had already began working on a song together, or that they had previously spoken on the possibility:

Things stayed fairly silent between the two camps after this tweet in November of 2019, leaving many fans wondering if a collaboration would still happen. The Band Camino have been radio silent on social media since the COVID-19 pandemic caused for their tours with Dan + Shay and 5 Seconds of Summer to be canceled/postponed, as well as the departure of bassist Graham Rowell from the group after sexual misconduct allegations surfaced against Rowell.

However, today The Band Camino returned to Twitter to send their fans into a frenzy, once again teasing their collaboration with Cutler. No details have surfaced regarding the song, but it certainly appears one is coming sooner rather than later. Count us in on being on the hype train for this dream collaboration.