Movements announce new album + release “Don’t Give Up Your Ghost”

California’s fast-rising alternative act Movement have just announced their highly-anticipated sophomore album. The album will be titled No Good Left to Give, and will be released on September 18th via Fearless Records.

It will be their first album since 2018’s critically-acclaimed Feel Something, and is currently available for pre-order here.

To celebrate the album announcement, Movements have shared the album’s first single, “Don’t Give Up Your Ghost.” It’s a slower single, with a build-up towards the end of the track where the guitars and vocals soar to new heights for the song.

Listen to the new single from Movements below.