Twin XL release brand new single, “Problematic”

Rising alt-pop trio Twin XL — comprised of Cameron Walker-Wright (Nekokat) and brothers John Gomez and Stephen Gomez (The Summer Set) — have just released their latest single, “Problematic.”

It’s an infectious single that perfectly follows their single, “Melt,” which was just released a few months back.

“Problematic” is released with an accompanying official music video, in which Twin XL teamed up with their go-to collaborator Jade Ehlers (Tessa Violet, flor, MAX).

Lead vocalist Cameron Walker-Wright shares, “We were fortunate enough to be able to collaborate with Jade Ehlers again. We have worked with him on all of our music videos and he truly is the silent fourth member of the band when it comes to our visuals.

John had conceptualized a version of the ‘Problematic’ video concept while we were on our last tour with Fitz and The Tantrums. I remembered him explaining the initial idea for the video to me in our dressing room and I instantly fell in love with the idea of watching everything falling apart and there being nothing you can do about it. That’s what ‘Problematic’ is about.”