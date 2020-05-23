Twin XL release new single

The alt-pop trio, Twin XL has returned to the scene with a new single, “Melt.” After supporting Fitz and the Tantrums on their most recent tour, Cameron Walker, John Homez, and Stephen Gomez have returned with a single in which the band wrote and self-produced in quarantine amidst the current COVID-19 crisis.

In an interview with Rock Sound Magazine, Cameron Walker spoke about the inspiration behind the new song.

“Our new single ‘Melt’ is about how much we lose ourselves in other people during relationships. We almost become unrecognizable. It’s about being so enamored with someone that they can do absolutely no wrong. One of my favorite lines in the song is ‘kiss all of my friends’ goodbye.'”

“Melt” is the first offering from the critically acclaimed band’s forthcoming debut album.

The song is available on all streaming services.