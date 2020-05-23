Shinedown release single, “Atlas Falls”

Shinedown has come back with a new single, “Atlas Falls” sharing a message of optimism and faith in humanity amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Until now, “Atlas Falls” has only been available as part of an exclusive T-shirt and song bundle for Shinedown’s fundraising relief effort for humanitarian aid organization Direct Relief, one of the largest providers of humanitarian medical resources in the world whose mission is to improve the health and lives of people affected by poverty or emergency situations by mobilizing and providing essential medical resources needed for their care. The band has raised more than $300,000 and counting (including a $20,000 donation from Shinedown that kicked it off), for the organization which is currently working to provide personal protective equipment to frontline health workers responding to Coronavirus (COVID-19) and essential medications and supplies for patients. This includes 10,800 shipments to more than 1,800 health care facilities across all 50 U.S. states and 62 countries, totaling more than 3.4 million masks, 2.8 million gloves, 119,000 gowns and coveralls, 600 oxygen concentrators and ventilators, as well as 40.1 million doses of medications to treat a range of chronic and acute health conditions. Shinedown is continuing its fundraising efforts – the “Atlas Falls” T-shirt is still available for purchase with 100% of proceeds going to Direct Relief – which can be purchased here.

“Direct Relief is so deeply grateful for the extraordinary commitment of Shinedown Nation to help keep health workers safe as they put themselves at risk to keep all of us safe,” shares Direct Relief President & CEO Thomas Tighe. “This support translates into immediate, practical help, and is such a wonderful example of everyone pulling together and doing whatever we can to protect those who are most vulnerable.”

“Atlas Falls” was written eight years ago, during the sessions for “Amaryllis “ but never saw the light of day. The band knew this song was always special to them and it recently became clear to them that it was the right time for the song’s message to arrive as the world was beginning to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. It draws inspiration from the Greek myth of the Titan Atlas who carries a celestial sphere on his shoulders, “Atlas Falls” is a reassuring anthem that if Atlas falls, we will lift each other up in times of strife. It reminds us that during this time when things are rough, we will hold each other up and we will stand tall…together.